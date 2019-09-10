News18 Daybreak | India, Pakistan Set to Clash Over Kashmir Move in UN Human Rights Council and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Pakistan's attempts to 'internationalise' Kashmir row may cut no ice with UN Rights Body as India readies rebuttal

The United Nations Human Rights Council is set to see a face-off between India and Pakistan over the contentious abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and the state's bifurcation.

While Pakistan Foreign Minister Mehmood Qureshi will make the case against this move, India, however, has braced itself for the tough challenge by calling in a high-level official team.

In condemnation: Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday expressed "deep concern" at the communication shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir. She further urged the Indian government to protect the rights of the people and stressed that it was important that the people of Kashmir are consulted and engaged in any decision-making processes.

Chiming in: Pakistan PM Imran Khan supported Michelle Bachelet's statement and demanded that a probe be set up immediately to investigate the alleged human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, he implored that the international community must not remain indifferent to the "massive human rights abuses".

In Other News

Kashmir row: The relationship between India and Pakistan is "less heated" now than what was two weeks ago, United States President Donald Trump has said, reiterating his offer to help the two South-Asian neighbours only if both of them want.

Opening Pandora’s box: The Home Ministry on Monday cleared a proposal to reopen 1984 six anti-Sikh riot cases against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. A Special Investigation Team is now said to be investigating the allegations against Nath. Meanwhile, several leaders including Harsimrat Badal Kaur have called for his removal from the Congress.

The NRC saga: Less than a fortnight after 19 lakh people in Assam were declared as foreigners post the final NRC list, the Maharashtra Home Ministry is said to have identified land in Navi Mumbai to build a detention center for illegal immigrants till they are deported.

Candid chat: A week after an explanation was sought from Congress’ Kerala unit for ‘praising’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said he did not join the party looking for a lifelong career.

Bad omen: Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland on Monday said it will suspend work at its various manufacturing facilities across the country this month in order to adjust production with market demand. It announced 16 days non-working days for its facility in Ennore, five days at Hosur (Tamil Nadu) unit, 10 days each in Alwar (Rajasthan) and Bhandara (Maharashtra) unit.

On Our Specials

Seeking help: Chandrayaan-2, India’s second mission to the Moon that had the ambitious goal of putting a lander on the lunar surface, is still able to take pictures of the lander through the orbiter after almost once every four hours. The first pictures seemed to show that Vikram was still on its feet but was tilted. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is, however, waiting to get better data from the pictures. Deepa Balakrishna writes the space agency is mulling using resources from other space agencies for better data on ‘Vikram’.

Balancing act: All the shelves in the Telangana cabinet are finally full. Chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao – or KCR, as he is better known – inducted six ministers into his team on Sunday after a six-month lull. Many were surprised when seemingly definite candidates – KCR’s son Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), and his nephew Harish Rao – were left out of this list. Rishika Sadam writes about how the combination of ministers chosen by KCR is in line with the southern state’s shifting political scenario.

On Reel

Amid heightened tensions with India over the Kashmir move, Pakistan has secretly released Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar from protective custody. Watch to know more.

