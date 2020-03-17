News18 Daybreak | India Prohibits Entry from Europe and Turkey over Coronavirus Fears and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Top Stories

India Prohibits Entry from Europe and Turkey; Delhi, Mumbai Ban Large Gatherings

The number of coronavirus cases touched 114 in India on Monday after fresh cases were reported from several states, including Odisha as the government imposed fresh travel restrictions, prohibiting entry of passengers from the EU countries and the UK from March 18. A Maharashtra government official said four patients were detected for the novel coronavirus infection, taking the state tally to 37.

WHO urges to test, test, test: The World Health Organization called for countries to test every suspected case, as the rest of the world registered more cases and deaths in the pandemic than China.

Live to fight another day: The Delhi government barred gathering of more than 50 people at any place across the national capital that put a question mark on the Shaheen Bagh stir. As the protesters mull their next step, several activists and civil society members are urging them to leave the spot and find alternative ways of agitation.

Kamal Nath Dares BJP to Bring No-Confidence Motion as Governor Fires Ultimatum on Floor Test Today

Citing coronavirus concerns, the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh got a reprieve from the Speaker who did not take up the floor test on Monday and adjourned the state Assembly till March 26. As Governor Lalji Tandon asked Nath to test his majority on Tuesday in a fresh directive, the CM paid a visit to the Raj Bhavan. Confident of majority, Nath told reporters that if the BJP suspected the government to be in minority, it should bring in no-confidence motion.

Nirbhaya case: Three convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case have moved the International Court of Justice seeking a stay on the execution of their death sentence after the Supreme Court rejected Mukesh Singh’s plea seeking restoration of all his legal remedies alleging that his earlier lawyers misled him.

Gogoi nominated to RS: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind. A notification to this effect was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The vacancy was created due to retirement of KTS Tulsi.

Delhi riots: A Delhi court sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to four-day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the Delhi riots. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat sent Hussain for interrogation after police sought his custody for five days.

Yes Bank crisis: The Enforcement Directorate told a special court that over Rs 202-crore loans sanctioned by Yes Bank during the tenure of Rana Kapoor to a joint venture company of HDIL group were used to repay previous dues by the now bankrupt realty company.

Anti-climax: Tamil cinema superstar Rajinikanth’s comment that “he never aspired to be chief minister” puts to an end any serious political journey for the actor in the coming assembly elections, even before it started. Veeraraghav TM writes it virtually makes a mockery of political observers and analysts who have been trying to assess his political leanings, ideology and intent over the last two years and were waiting for him to announce the launch of his political party.

‘Smile’ warfare: Graffiti wars and politicians have always shared a close connect in West Bengal. For years, posters and caricatures coupled with catchy lines against rivals have been used to draw the attention of voters. However, this time, the Trinamool Congress has adopted a unique campaign ahead of the key civic body elections this year, followed by the Assembly elections in 2021, reports Sujit Nath. Brainchild of ace poll strategist Prashant Kishor, the new drive features posters of a smiling Mamata Banerjee with a simple one-liner ‘Banglar Gorbo Mamata’ (Mamata is Bengal’s pride).

A road in the JNU campus has been named after VD Savarkar, the Hindu nationalist leader known for promulgating the philosophy of Hindutva, and it left students fuming. Watch to know more.

