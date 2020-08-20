News18 Daybreak | India Records 1,092 Covid-19 Deaths in 24 Hrs; CBI to Probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case, SC Orders and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

India sees daily jump of over 64,000 new infections; Covid-19 vaccine may be considered for urgent approval after phase-3 trial, says ICMR

With 64,531 people testing positive in a day, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 27,67,273, while the recoveries crossed the 20-lakh mark pushing the recovery rate to 73.64 per cent. The death toll climbed to 52,889 with 1,092 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

Much needed: ICMR officials at a meeting of the Standing Committee for Home Affairs, said that post-stage 3 of human trial, if the government decides to go in for urgent authorisation, it will have to be a political decision. The medical body also informed that they would be soon reviewing the guidelines that would help people cope better with psychological stress post COVID-19.

In Other News

Forces withdrawn: The Centre has ordered "immediate" withdrawal of about 10,000 paramilitary forces personnel from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the biggest de-induction of these forces after additional troops were rushed post the abrogation of Article 370.

CBI probe: The Supreme Court ordered a CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, and directed the Maharashtra government to render all assistance. A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy made it clear that it was a court-ordered CBI probe and that there is no room for the Maharashtra government to challenge this.

Sexism: Hours after the SC ordered a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey made a sexist comment about the actor's ex-girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty. The actress does not have the "aukat" (stature) to comment about the honourable CM, the top cop said and the video of his response went viral on social media.

Market Value $2 Trillion: Apple is the first US company to boast a market value of $2 trillion, just two years after it became the first to reach $1 trillion. Apple shares have gained nearly 60% this year as the company overcame the shutdown of factories in China and the closure of its retail sales amid the pandemic.

On Our Specials

Out of focus: Many leaders in both the Congress and BJP, however, feel that the biggest issues on which the Modi government can be cornered are unemployment and the state of the economy. The point the Congress is trying to make -- that the BJP manipulates and uses these social media platforms to push its electoral agenda -- is one many consider valid. Pallavi Ghosh writes is Congress losing the sole focus of the party?

Cancer burden: Tobacco-related cancers are estimated to have contributed to nearly a third of the total cancer burden (3.7 lakhs) in 2020, while breast cancer accounted for an estimated 14.8% (2 lakhs) of the total cases this year, a national report on cancer registry has said. The highest incidence of both was found to be highest in the north-eastern region, Nikhil Ghanekar writes.