News18 Daybreak |India Records 32,695 Cases in 24 Hrs, Death Toll Nears 25,000-mark and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Pakistan Did Not Give 'Unimpeded & Unconditional' Access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, Says India

Twelve requests by India over the last year for "unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional" access to Kulbhushan Jadhav have not been fulfilled by Pakistan despite being directed to do so by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In a statement issued Thursday evening, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Indian officials were not given "unimpeded access" to Jadhav, denying Pakistan's claims of consular access.

India records highest single-day spike pushing its tally 9,68,876

Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 30,000-mark in a single day for the first time pushing its tally to 9,68,876 Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 24,915 with 606 people succumbing to the disease, as per the Union Health Ministry data. The country recorded a total of 32,695 cases of coronavirus infections in a day.

In Other News

No postal ballot: The Election Commission (EC) has decided not to extend the facility of postal ballot to electors above 65 years of age in the upcoming elections. However, the EC in a statement said the facility of optional postal ballot to electors who are above 80 years of age, voters with physical disabilities and voters who are COVID-19 positive or are in quarantine will be extended in these elections.

Varavara Rao Tested Positive: Poet-activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, has tested positive for Covid-19, said a hospital official. The 80-year-old, lodged in the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai under judicial custody, was admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital here earlier this week.

Legal route: Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident leaders moved the high court, challenging notices from the Rajasthan Speaker over Congress’ move to disqualify them from the state assembly. The matter is scheduled to be heard at the Rajasthan HC at 5pm on Friday, which is also the "deadline" that the Speaker's office gave the MLAs to file their replies to the notices.

Life of 29 days: A portion of a new bridge connecting Gopalganj and East Champaran in Bihar collapsed Wednesday after heavy rainfall in the region, just 29 days after it was inaugurated by chief minister Nitish Kumar. The bridge on Gandak River was thrown open to commuters on June 16, eight years after work on it started in April 2012. It was built by the Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Ltd at a cost of Rs 264 crore.

Lockdown: As coronavirus cases in Bihar continue to rise unabated, the state government has announced a complete lockdown starting July 16 till July 31. The decision was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi saying all city municipalities, district headquarters, block headquarters will stay under lockdown, here’s all you need to know.

On Our Specials

Pilot ejected: The denouement in the desert storm that hit Rajasthan earlier this week may depend on Congress high command’s ability to chart a role for Sachin Pilot as Ashok Gehlot ups the ante to squeeze the rebel leader out of state politics. Having got the upper hand thus far, Gehlot was unusually harsh and aggressive on Pilot on Wednesday even as there were reports of Congress leadership in Delhi attempting to reach out to Pilot camping in Gurgaon with his MLAs, Sumit Pande writes.

Mistakes & lessons: The story begins a couple of months ago. A list was being drawn up of who could be the new faces of general secretaries when the Congress goes in for an organisational reshuffle. One name which was ‘pushed’ was that of Sachin Pilot. When Pilot got whiff of it, he resisted strongly making it clear that Rajasthan is where he would want to be, Pallavi Ghosh writes as Congress began to lose out in influential states, the top leadership understood that priority was to protect the states they were already in power in.