News18 Daybreak | India Records 52,123 Covid Cases in Day; Rajasthan MLAs to Stay at Resort Till August 14 and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Rajasthan CM claims MLAs being lured with bigger bribes, seeks floor test; MLA’s may stay at resort till August 14

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot indicated he will seek a confidence vote when the assembly convenes next fortnight and claimed that the money offered to the MLAs to switch sides had increased sharply ahead of the session. "The floor test will happen; we are going to the assembly. The BAC decides this," he said, referring to the assembly's business advisory committee.

Resort politics: With both the governor and chief minister of Rajasthan finally agreeing on a date when the Assembly will be convened – August 14 – the 100 or so MLAs of Congress and its allies are likely to end up living through the political crisis in the state in a huddle for a month. Rajasthan is likely to end up creating a record irrespective of which party finally takes control.

In Other News

Record spike: COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 50,000 mark in a single day for the first time, pushing the virus tally to 15,83,792, while the recoveries went past 10 lakh on Thursday. The country registered a record increase of 52,123 infections in a span of 24-hours, while the death-toll climbed to 34,968 with 775 people succumbing to the disease in a day.

Herd immunity: The government said that herd immunity in India to defeat the coronavirus pandemic is not a strategic option and that the only solution is immunisation."In a country with the size of the population like India, herd immunity cannot be a strategic choice or option. It can only be an outcome, and that too at a very high cost as it means lakhs of people would have to be infected, " said R Bhushan, Secretary in the Ministry of Health.

Assam floods: The flood situation in Assam improved further though one more person lost his life taking the toll to 108 in the calamity, an official bulletin said. The number of people affected by the deluge in Brahmaputra and its tributaries dropped to 12 lakh in 22 districts, it said. The figure was about 17 lakh in 21 districts, it said.

Still pending: India said the process for disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh has not yet been completed though some progress was made, an assertion that came two days after China claimed frontline troops of the two countries have "completed" this exercise at most locations along their border.

In Our Specials

Not justified: Human challenge trials (HCT) to test Covid-19 vaccines are not necessary at this time as randomised controlled trials are quite feasible owing to the high incidence of the infectious disease, said Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the NIAIS in the US. His comments come in the backdrop of Oxford University’s plans to consider using HCT to speed up the vaccine trials, Nikhil Ghanekar writes.

Ram Temple event: While the temple town of Ayodhya is gearing up for the grand foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple, seven devotees from Bengaluru are preparing to embark on a journey to go witness the event. Even as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust issued an appeal to all devotees to watch the live telecast of the ceremony while lighting a diya at home, this group says that it is an event of a lifetime, Stacy Pereira writes.