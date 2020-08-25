News18 Daybreak | India Records 61,408 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hrs; Sonia Gandhi Continues to Remain Interim Chief and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Haryana chief minister ML Khattar, Usain Bolt test positive for coronavirus, India crosses 31-lakh mark, a day after crossing 30 lakh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Khattar appealed to all his colleagues and associates, who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested. While, Usain Bolt too tested positive for coronavirus days after partying with guests, including England and Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling.

COVID count: With a single-day spike of 61,408 infections, India's COVID-19 tally breached the 31-lakh mark, a day after it crossed 30 lakh, while recoveries surged to 23,38,035. The total COVID-19 caseload mounted to 31,06,348, while the death toll climbed to 57,542 with 836 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours

In Other News

Alarming: One person has been killed, while 70 others are feared trapped as a five-storey building in Raigad's Mahad tehsil collapsed. Three NDRF teams from Pune rushed to the spot and they said that the incident took place around 6:50 pm. The building had around 47 flats.

Forces prepared: India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat made it clear that India is open to opt for a military option to tackle the transgressions by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in Ladakh. Rawat said the option will be exercised only if all talks between the two armies and the diplomatic option fail to yield results.

Contempt of conscience: Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan refused to offer an apology to the Supreme Court for his two tweets against the judiciary saying what he expressed represented his bona fide belief which he continued to hold. An insincere apology would amount to the ‘contempt of my conscience’ and of an institution, Bhushan said in his supplementary statement.

Probe: It is being reported that the mobile phone of Disha Salian was used till nine days after her death. Disha, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, passed away in Mumbai on June 8. Not only was Disha's phone switched on after her death, but internet calls were placed from the phone between June 9 and June 17.

On Our Specials

Return to politics: The hiatus is over. It’s time to shed constitutional propriety and re-enter active politics on one of the country's most politically volatile soils – West Bengal. Tathagata Roy, former Governor of three North-eastern states is all set to begin his next innings in politics. As he reached Kolkata on Sunday, Roy is counting his experience as the president of BJP’s Bengal unit and a member of the party’s National Executive from 2002 - 2015, Sougata Mukhopadhyay writes.

Power play: The 23 Congress leaders, in their missive to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, seem to indicate their fiefdom is imperilled as the leader is not being able to win or appropriate power to splurge on patronage. The old order changes, giving way to the new. The transformation though is not always smooth and seamless. Congress party, after all, is of a much older vintage and as behemothal a structure as the CPC, Sumit Pande writes.