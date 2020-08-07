News18 Daybreak | India Records 904 COVID Deaths in a Day; GC Murmu Appointed New CAG and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Health crisis: Over 56,000 COVID-19 Cases in single day, India’s tally crosses 20-lakh mark

India saw a single-day increase of 56,282 COVID-19 cases taking the country's virus tally to 19,64,536, while the recoveries have surged to 13,28,336. The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 40,699 with 904 new fatalities being reported in 24-hours. There are 5,95,501 active cases in the country which contribute to 30.31 per cent of the total cases.

Sushant Singh Case: Rhea Chakraborty, family members among 6 named by CBI

Rhea Chakraborty has been named as an accused in the FIR filed by the CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. CBI registered a case against six persons, including Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, on the basis of the FIR filed by Bihar Police on his family's complaint.

In Other News

Systematic enough? A document on the ministry of defence website that admitted to Chinese intrusion into Indian territory in eastern Ladakh three months after the standoff started has vanished on Thursday afternoon, two days after it was uploaded. In it the ministry officially used the word 'transgressed' as a euphemism for 'intrusion' across the LAC.

Economic front: The RBIs Monetary Policy Committee has left the key lending rates - repo rate and reverse repo rate - unchanged, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced Thursday as the central bank predicted real GDP growth will remain negative for financial year 2020-21. However, he said that any positive news on the COVID-19 containment efforts would change this scenario.

New appointees: Former Union minister Manoj Sinha has been appointed as Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor. While GC Murmu was appointed as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The appointment came a day after Murmu resigned abruptly as Jammu and Kashmir L-G

Catastrophe: The countdown to catastrophe in Beirut started six years ago when a troubled, Russian-leased cargo ship made an unscheduled stop at the city’s port. It carried a volatile cargo: more than 2,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a combustible material used to make fertilizers — and bombs — that was destined for Mozambique.

On Our Specials

Cold war: As tensions in Sino-Indian relations continue to escalate, the role of democracy in shaping India’s response to growing Chinese assertions has become increasingly prominent. Not only has the pandemic catalysed India’s move to re-evaluate its broader geopolitical strategies of contestation and cooperation, but this ‘new normal’ is further complicated by ongoing border disputes.

Utopia: A country bedeviled by poverty, regional and social inequalities and a deep digital divide, all aggravated by Covid-19, could do with a sense of unified purpose and a utopian 'Ram Rajya' vision of the future- PM Modi did not disappoint. At several points in his speech, PM dwelt on the freedom movement, underscoring India's cultural continuity despite millennia of political turmoil, Bhavdeep Kang writes how Modi unified India with the promise of utopian 'Ram Rajya'.