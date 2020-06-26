News18 Daybreak | India Says China Amassing Large Contingent of Troops along LAC Since May and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

India Says China Amassing Large Contingent of Troops along LAC Since May in Violation of Agreements

The Ministry of External Affairs said China has deployed large numbers of troops and weapons along the mountainous border since May, a move which is in violation of bilateral agreements and has led to clashes earlier this month in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. At the online briefing, Srivastava gave a rundown of the events along the LAC in the eastern Ladakh region and held China responsible for the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15.

CBSE Class 12, 10 Exams Cancelled, Board Informs SC; ICSE Follows Suit

The remaining examinations for classes 10 and 12 scheduled between July 1 and 15 stand cancelled, the Ministry of Human Resources Development and the CBSE informed the Supreme Court. Following suit, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), too, cancelled the pending ICSE and ISC exams. . The CISCE will grade students based on the pattern of internal assessments, the MHRD informed the apex court.

In Other News

Nature’s fury: Thunderstorms and lightning have wrought havoc in Bihar over the past two days, claiming 83 lives, leaving many injured and causing widespread damage to property, the state disaster management department said. The deaths in lighting strikes happened in 23 districts of the state, with Gopalganj accounting for 13.

Trains cancelled: All regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains have been cancelled till August 12, the Railway Board said, amid increasing number of coronavirus cases. However, all special trains – 12 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes and 100 pairs operating since June 1 – will continue, they said.

India COVID-19 tally: A record spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh triggered the biggest single-day jump of close to 17,000 infections in the country even as Maharashtra decided to undertake antigen and rapid antibody tests for the disease in the worst hit state.

A fair decision: Unilever announced it would rebrand its skin-lightening cream 'Fair and Lovely', which has received considerable backlash for perpetuating negative stereotypes related to darker skin tones. The word 'Fair' would be dropped from the product and a fresh name was awaiting regulatory clearances.

Delhi COVID-19: The Centre has withdrawn the order that made it mandatory for those testing positive for the coronavirus to visit a COVID-care centre for a clinical assessment, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said. Medical teams will assess the health of a patient at his residence to ascertain whether he needs to be shifted to a hospital.

On Our Specials

Apathy: The only determination for them to fight Covid-19 was to be back with their loved ones -- but their families did not want them back. Such is the story of more than 50 people at Hyderabad’s Gandhi hospital. One of them is a 93-year old woman who is waiting for her sons to come and take her back home. Rishika Sadam reports despite repeated calls from the hospital management, there was no response from family members of the 50 patients.

Bihar polls: Political convulsions have begun in Bihar ahead of the state assembly polls to be held in October-November. Attempts are being made by the different political formations to strengthen their base and weaken the rivals in the game of one-upmanship. Ashok Mishra writes that announcement of the legislative council polls has provided an opportunity to major political stakeholders for churning out perfect caste calculations for the upcoming assembly elections.

On Reel