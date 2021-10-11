News18 Daybreak | India Says No Resolution in 13th Round of Military Talks with China; SEC to Take a Call on Paediatric Covaxin Today

‘Chinese Side Not Agreeable, Couldn’t Provide Forward-Looking Proposals’: India Says No Resolution in 13th Round of Military Talks

No resolution was achieved in the 13th round of military talks between India and China as the neighbour “was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals” but talks will continue, the Indian Army said on Monday. The thirteenth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China in Moldo lasted for around eight-and-a-half hours, and focused at discussions on resolving the military standoff between armies of the two countries in the Eastern Ladakh sector. Government sources had earlier told News18 that the high-level military talks will focus on making some forward movement in the disengagement process in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

SEC to Take a Call on Paediatric Covaxin Today, Pre-filled Syringe to be Used for Children

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization will take a call on Bharat Biotech’s paediatric Covid-19 vaccine on Monday. The drug regulators gave the nod to Bharat Biotech to conduct trials on children in May this year and they were completed in September. After analysing the Phase 2/3 clinical trial data of Covaxin for children, it was submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India on October 6. In the trials, Covaxin was administered to 525 children in the 2-18 age group.

In Major Crackdown, Over 900 Over-Ground Workers of LeT, TRF Held in Kashmir After Attacks on Civilians

In a major crackdown on Sunday, more than 900 over-ground workers (OGWs) of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Al-Badr and The Resistance Front (TRF) were taken under detention in Kashmir. All of them were picked up by Jammu and Kashmir Police, sources told CNN-News18. Sources told News18 that these 900 persons are now under detention with the NIA and J&K police. The list of their names was given by different agencies. This crackdown, sources, added, is different from the investigations in target killings. The crackdown was important because agencies want to understand the support structure to terror groups across border, they said.

‘We Are Not in Politics to Loot or Crush Someone Under a Fortuner’: UP BJP Chief to Party Workers

With the BJP facing flak over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, party’s UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday urged party workers to win people’s confidence with their conduct, saying we are not in politics to loot or crush someone under a Fortuner. Addressing a meeting of UP BJP’s minority morcha, Singh said, “We have not come in politics to loot (people), nor have we come to crush someone under a Fortuner (SUV). “You will get votes by your behaviour. If 10 people of your locality are praising you, my heart swells (with pride). Your behaviour should be such that people do not turn away their faces after seeing you, he asserted.

After Weekend in Jail, Aryan Khan Awaits Release as NCB Bats for ‘Logical Conclusion’

After the Mumbai court denied Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail in a case pertaining to an alleged seizure of narcotic drugs, his lawyer stated that they are not doing anything until Monday. “We are not doing anything until Monday. We will see the order copy on Monday and then decide,” said Satish Maneshinde, Aryan Khan’s lawyer. Talking about the cruise ship drug raid case, Sameer Wankedhe, Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said, “We and the prosecution will make an attempt that the case will go to a logical conclusion. Our case is strong and will present the same in the court.” On Friday while denying bail to the three accused Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar said, “applications rejected. Not maintainable, Unless I complete the entire order, I won’t leave the court today,” said the judge.

Inspector, SI Arrested for Killing Kanpur Businessman Manish Gupta

Two policemen were arrested late on Sunday in connection with the killing of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta, police said. Superintendent of police (city) Sonam Kumar said inspector JN Singh and sub-inspector Akshay Mishra, who were both under suspension, were handed over to the Kanpur SIT. Kumar said the two planned to surrender before court on Monday, but they were arrested on Sunday evening itself after police received a tip-off. Gupta, a 36-year-old property dealer, was allegedly thrashed by policemen in a Gorakhpur hotel last month, leading to his death. The Kanpur Police had initially announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the six policemen allegedly involved in Gupta’s killing but the amount was increased to Rs 1 lakh on Saturday.

