News18 Daybreak | India Sees Highest Recorded Spike of Over 29k Cases, Death Toll Mounts to 24,309; Over 33 Lakh Affected in Assam Deluge and Other Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

India Sees Highest Recorded Spike of 29,429 Cases Taking India's Tally Over 9.3 Lakh; 'Red Alert' For Medicos

India registered a record single-day jump of 29,429 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 9,36,181 Wednesday, while the death toll climbed to 24,309 with 582 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of recoveries stands at 5,92,031, while there are 3,19,840 active cases. Meanwhile, the testing in the country has been ramped up, more than 3.2 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19, the highest so far on a day, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted in the country till July 14 to 1,24,12,664, ICMR officials said.

Medicos succumbed: As many as 99 doctors in the country, a majority of them general practitioners, have succumbed to COVID-19, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said, declaring a red alert for medicos. According to IMA COVID registry data, of the total 1,302 doctors infected with COVID-19 across the country and 99 succumbed to the disease.

In Other News

Second wave? During a digital briefing on the coronavirus crisis, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the situation appears to be “very much under control but we cannot afford to be complacent”. The question, therefore, that arises is whether the capital has achieved its 'peak'. Experts pointed out that rapid antigen tests that are being conducted aggressively in far more numbers than RTPCR test, have certain limitations, Rupashree Nanda writes can Delhi witness a second wave of infection?

Fight for rights: A Dalit couple who were being removed from a plot of government land allotted for a college in Madhya Pradesh consumed pesticide in protest, a senior official said. Their condition was now stable, he said, adding that the police were compelled to use force against them as they resisted the eviction. A video of the incident also went viral.

Investment: In an unprecedented 14th consecutive deal, US tech giant Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms for a 7.7 percent stake, joining other big-name investors in the digital unit of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani announced that Google will be the 13th investor in the Reliance Industries subsidiary.

Weather alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra on Thursday and issued a red alert for it. Meanwhile, the situation in Assam worsens as nine more people died in flood-related incidents and 33 lakh people across 28 districts of the state are affected by the deluge. The swelling waters of the Brahmaputra have gushed into the Kaziranga National Park, forcing tigers and other animals to flee to human habitats and highlands for survival.

On Our Specials

Race heats up: It has been a good week for positive news vis-à-vis vaccines for COVID-19 in India and outside. In India, two vaccine candidates of Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech entered the crucial human trials phase. Covaxin is being developed by the Hyderabad-based biotech company and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and is India’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine followed by Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Sneha Mordani writes.

Left ajar? The Congress has left a door ajar for Sachin Pilot to return, at the behest of Rahul Gandhi. On a day when Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot mounted a scathing attack on his former deputy, the party continued its appeal to him of "returning to the family". Pilot’s exit was being seen as a loss of a young talent who has been nurtured by the party. Parallels are also being drawn with the ouster of his former colleague Jyotiratidtya Scindia, who belonged to the same Team RaGa, Zeba Warsi writes.