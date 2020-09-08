News18 Daybreak | India Sees Record 90,802 Covid-19 Cases in a Day; A 'Landmark Achievement' DRDO Successfully Tests Hypersonic Vehicle

India Pips Brazil as Country 2nd Worst-hit by Covid-19, Tally Tops 42L; WHO In Talks With India for Joining Global 'Covax' Plan

India pipped Brazil to take the second spot on the list of nations worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. India saw a record 90,802 people being infected in a day, while 32,50,429 people have recuperated so far. The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 42,04,613, while the death toll climbed to 71,642 with 1,016 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Vaccine plan: The World Health Organisation is in talks with India about joining the “COVAX” global vaccine allocation plan, a senior WHO adviser said. “India is certainly eligible, like all countries in the world, to be part of the COVAX facility and discussions are ongoing in that regard,” Bruce Aylward told a briefing in Geneva.

In Other News

Landmark achievement: India successfully flight tested the hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV) developed by DRDO, which will power futuristic long-range missile systems and aerial platforms. With the milestone, India joined the elite club of the United States, Russia and China to develop and successfully test hypersonic technology.

Arrested: The Enforcement Directorate arrested Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case probe, officials said. They said Deepak Kochhar was arrested in Mumbai under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Security cover: Days after Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut got into a spat with each other over the law and order situation in Mumbai, the central government has stepped in to provide security to the actor. "Decision has been taken to provide Y+ category security to Kangna Ranaut," a MHA official told News18.

Virtual rally: In the nearly three-hour monologue, for his first online rally 'Nishchay Samvad', Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tried to fit in his achievements of the nearly 15-year-old past, while also trying to remind his voters what a pre-Nitish Bihar looked like.

On Our Specials

Lost sanctity: The situation in eastern Ladakh, which had almost disappeared from the television channels, was back in the limelight last week. In a swift and proactive move, the Indian Army occupied numerous dominating heights in the Chushul Sector, overlooking the Chinese positions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Lt Gen (Retd) DS Hooda writes that the ground situation could see a sudden deterioration that could derail the diplomatic process.

Self help library: Merely seven days since its opening the “Self Help Library” at Arunachal Pardesh’s Nirjuli is already an attraction in the neighbourhood. The library, first of its kind, is simply a rack loaded with books and a couple of wooden benches for the readers by the road. Niloy Bhattacherjee writes how this library is functional round the clock where anyone can pull out a book ranging from Relativity, The Alchemist, Malgudi Days to Darwin’s Origin of Science.