News18 Daybreak | India Slams Pakistan's Decision to Grant Provisional Provincial Status to Gilgit-Baltistan; US Experts Warn of Covid Spike and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

India Slams Pakistan's Decision to Grant Provisional Provincial Status to Gilgit-Baltistan

India criticised Pakistan's attempts to "forcibly occupy" Gilgit-Baltistan, describing it as human rights violation. The remarks came after Pakistan Prime Minister Imrak Khan announced "provisional provincial status" to Gilgit-Baltistan. In a ruling earlier this year, Pakistan SC allowed Islamabad to amend a 2018 administrative order to conduct general elections in the region.

Actor and Cricketer Using Me for Publicity: Nitish Kumar Slams Chirag Paswan and Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar mocked his opponents Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan, saying a "cricketer and an actor" were using his name for more publicity. This comes after Chirag threatened to jail Nitish Kumar for alleged corruption in the ‘7 Nishchay’ scheme if his party comes to power in the state.

'We're in for a Whole Lot of Hurt': US Health Expert Warns of Covid Spike

The US must make an abrupt change in public health practices as it could surpass 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day and rising deaths in the coming weeks, the country's top infectious disease expert has warned Americans just days ahead of the presidential election. Fauci's blunt warning came as Trump has rallied in cities experiencing record surges in infections and hospitalisations in a last-ditch effort to convince voters he has successfully managed the pandemic.

BJP Among Parties Flouting SC Order on Giving Tickets to Those with Criminal Cases

ADR said of all the political parties contesting Bihar assembly polls, only JDU, RJD, Congress and CPI(M-L) had complied with the guidelines issued by SC mandating parties to upload detailed information of candidates with pending criminal cases on their websites. Without mentioning BJP, the poll rights group implied that the ruling national party violated directions of the Apex Court.

Why Demand to Ban French Brands in Hyderabad Got a Resounding ‘Hush!’ from Cong, RJD and JD-U in Bihar

The Congress-RJD alliance does not want the controversy over Prophet Mohammad cartoons in France to be raked up in Bihar for fear of communal polarization that may help the BJP. The JD(U) for its part does not want to alienate Muslim voters.

Estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli Accuses Shweta Tiwari of 'Vanishing' with Son

Shweta Tiwari's marriage with Abhinav Kohli hit rock bottom last year. Abhinav has alleged that his Reyansh with Shweta, is missing. He added that when Shweta was diagnosed with coronavirus in September, she sent Reyansh to live with his father and the two spent some 40-days together and the little one later returned back to his mother.

Kings XI Punjab's Campaign Ends With 9-Wicket Loss to Chennai Superkings

Chennai Super Kings crushed Kings XI Punjab by nine wickets to end their worst-ever IPL season on a positive note, with Ruturaj Gaikwad's third successive half-century providing hope for a bright future.