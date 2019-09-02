News18 Daybreak | India to Get Consular Access to Kulbhushan Jadhav Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

After India's ICJ reminder, Pakistan offers consular access to Kulbhusan Jadhav today 'in line with state laws'

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court, will receive consular access today "in line with the ICJ judgement and state laws". The 49-year-old was sentenced to death on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017, following which India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In July 2019, the Hague-based ICJ ordered Pakistan to grant India consular access to Jadhav without further delay.

Pakistan's offer has come amidst fresh Indo-Pak tensions which spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

IAF Veteran left out from final NRC can't believe he failed citizenship test thrice

An Indian Air Force (IAF) veteran has been excluded from the final updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) released on Saturday even as his entire family managed to make it to the list. Honorary flight lieutenant (retired) Chabindra Sarma from Biswanath Chariali in Assam failed to include himself in the list despite using the same Legacy Data that his parents and children registered with. Over 19 lakh people have been excluded from the final NRC and over 3 crore have been found eligible for inclusion. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday that people left out of the NRC for Assam are not "stateless" and will continue to enjoy all the rights as before till they exhaust all remedies available under the law.

In Other News

New appointments: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, chief of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, and former minister Bandaru Dattatreya were among the five new governors announced by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday. Besides these, former Union minister Arif Mohammed Khan has been appointed the Governor of Kerala and Bhagat Singh Koshyari is the new Governor of Maharashtra.

Hitting back: A verbal duel was witnessed between India and Pakistan at Maldives Parliament on Sunday over the issue of Kashmir and terrorism. India hit out at the Imran Khan government saying that a country which "indulges in the genocide of its own individuals", a claim that Pakistan countered by saying that it is not the purveyor but the victim.

The big slowdown row: The state of the economy is deeply worrying, said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday, adding that last quarter’s GDP growth rate of 5 per cent signals that “we are in the midst of a prolonged slowdown”. Refusing to respond to his criticism, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is in talks with several sectors and the recent move to merge the bank will not lead to job losses.

A strange request: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association on Sunday called "politically motivated" the JNU administration's decision to ask historian Romila Thapar to submit her CV for assessment for her continuation as professor emerita. Soon after JNUTA statement, the university said it is following its ordinance "in letter and spirit" in the appointment of professor emeritus at JNU.

Hong Kong churning: Thousands of protesters blocked roads and public transport links to Hong Kong airport on Sunday in a bid to draw world attention to their fight for democracy for the Chinese-ruled city. Several also gave calls for the UK to restore the right of abode to people in Hong Kong given the escalating political crisis.

On Our Specials

NRC woes: What happens when unclaimed land in your neighbourhood for years, quietly starts getting populated? What happens when landless labourers who migrate to towns for daily work at construction sites begin to feel that they are being slowly crowded out by seemingly unfamiliar folks, speaking an unfamiliar language, willing to work at a lower wage? What happens when you feel that these people are slowly getting politically mobilised? What happens when you feel that there appears to be a surge of unfamiliar people queuing up at polling stations to vote for elections? Gaurav Choudhury explains the economics behind the final NRC in Assam.

Rajeev Masand reviews: Saaho, which stars Prabhas in his first screen outing since the Baahubali films, took almost two years to complete, cost roughly Rs 350 crores to make, clocks in at nearly three hours, and leaves you with the kind of pounding headache that’ll take the better part of the day to recover from. Rajeev Masand in his review writes that Saaho is the sort of film that pretends to be smarter than it actually is.

On Reel

After winning the first test match in Antigua. India was asked to bat in the second match. Indian opener Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli scored fifty to push India's total above 250 runs. Find out how the match panned out here.

