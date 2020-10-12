News18 Daybreak | India to Press for Disengagement in Ladakh in Military Talks With China and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

India to Press for 'Early and Complete' Disengagement in Ladakh in High-Level Military Talks With China Today

India will press for early and complete disengagement of troops by China at the seventh round of high-level military talks between the two countries on Monday, government sources said. The talks are slated to begin at noon in Chushul on the Indian side of the LAC in eastern Ladakh, they said. The agenda of the talks will be to firm up a roadmap for disengagement of troops from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh, the sources said. The China Study Group, comprising defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs, on Friday finalised India’s strategy for the military talks.

800 Acres of Mumbai's Aarey Land Declared Forest, Metro Car Shed Project Shifted to Kanjurmarg

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that the proposed new car shed for the Mumbai Metro will be shifted to Kanjurmarg to save the forests in the Aarey Colony area. He also announced that 800 acre of Aarey land has been declared as forest as opposed to 600 earlier. In a webcast, Thackeray said the project will be shifted to a government land in Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose. "The land will be available at zero rate," he said. He said the building which has come up in Aarey forest will be utilised for some other public purpose.

In Other News

Big switch: Speculation is rife in political circles that Congress national spokesperson Khushbu Sundar may jump ship to the BJP in what could be a significant move ahead of assembly elections in Tamil Nadu next year. A senior BJP leader said Khushbu will meet the party’s central team in New Delhi in the presence of Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugan.

Covid battle: In an attempt to underscore the possibility of a post-festive surge, the government has warned that all the achievements in keeping Covid-19 under control may come undone if we allow prevention fatigue to set in. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, said, “No God or religion demands of us to celebrate a festival ostentatiously and congregate in huge numbers to prove our faith.”

Recovery claim: President Donald Trump said in he no longer has COVID-19 and is not a transmission risk, as he prepares to hit the campaign trail with a return to big rallies. His doctor said on Saturday the president was not a transmission risk but did not address whether he tested negative for the virus.

Action: The Congress ordered a probe into the incident of a party worker being roughed up by her colleagues at a meet in Deoria after she alleged that a "rapist" had been given the ticket for the assembly by-election. Two party members were also expelled for "indiscipline".

French open: Rafael Nadal tied Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles by producing a nearly perfect performance against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final. Nadal equaled long-time rival Federer for the most major singles tennis championships won by a man and added to his own record at Roland Garros with No. 13 on the red clay.

On Our Specials

Covid Vaccine: In a significant announcement, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that Covid-19 vaccines currently under trial in India will be administered in two or three doses, Sneha Mordani reoports. The vaccine being developed by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech requires two doses while the Zydus Cadila Healthcare vaccine requires three doses. For other vaccines in clinical stages, the dosing is still being tested, he said.

Desperate measures: Pakistan is now relying on American lobbying firms to wriggle out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list as the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog meets virtually this month to decide Islamabad’s fate, Arunima reports. Government officials representing India at FATF said that Texas-based Linden Strategies has been hired by the Pakistan government to lobby with the Donald Trump administration. "Pakistan needs the support of 12 out of 39 countries to get its name dropped from the grey list. US alone controls a block of 20 countries," an official said.