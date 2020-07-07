News18 Daybreak | Indian Army Cautious after China’s ‘Baby Steps’ Towards LAC Disengagement and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

They can come back: Indian Army cautious after China’s ‘baby steps’ towards LAC disengagement

The Indian and Chinese armies have initiated the process of putting some physical distance between their troops at three friction points along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh after over a two months-long border standoff. Sources in the Indian Army said that the PLA has been observed removing tents and other temporary structures erected at Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan Valley. Indian troops have also observed "rearward movement of PLA vehicles" at the two other friction points – Hot Springs and Gogra.

Universities to hold final term exams by September end after Home Ministry's nod

Allowing universities and other academic institutions to conduct final term examinations, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday said that the tests should be held by end of September in "offline (paper and pen)/ online/ blended (online + offline) mode". The Centre said that for those who are unable to take the exam on the given date, a special exam will be conducted by the university "as and when feasible".

In Other News

Shutters lift: The Maharashtra government decided to allow hotels and other entities providing accommodation services like lodges and guest houses outside containment zones from July 8 at 33 per cent of their capacity.

Keeping promises: Haryana cabinet cleared a proposal to reserve 75% private sector jobs for residents of the state. Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the coalition partner of the BJP in the state, had made that promise to Haryana youth in its election manifesto.

Vikas Dubey case: As fugitive gangster Vikas Dubey remains absconding for the third day after gunning down eight policemen in Kanpur, the reward on him has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh post approval from UP DGP HC Awasthi.

Setback: At least 7 lakh Indians might be required to leave Kuwait after the Gulf country declared a draft law, proposing a quota for expatriates, as constitutional. The legal and legislative committee of the Kuwait's National Assembly approved the bill in order to reduce the number of foreign workers.

Bubonic plague alert: Bayannur, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in northern China sounded a level III warning after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported, according to official media here. The local health authority announced that the warning period will continue until the end of 2020.

On Our Specials

Exercising caution: Five circulars in a week by the Bengal state health department issued for revising COVID-19 management protocols, seem to point towards the government’s impetuosity in dealing with the worsening virus scenario in the state. Sougata Mukhopadhyay writes that it is evident that the back-to-back advisories pointed at the treatment gaps which continued to remain at state-run hospitals.

Image makeover: "It was my constitutional obligation...bhul bujhben na (don't misunderstand me)," said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, with folded hands, on January 11, 2020. This transformation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, from a firebrand leader to a polite politician, surprised the protesters who asked what forced her to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata's Raj Bhawan despite being one his strongest critics, writes Sujith Nath.

On Reel