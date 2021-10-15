News18 Daybreak | Indian Economy Finally Takes Off After The Pandemic Turbulence; Army Soldier, JCO Killed During Counter-terror Operation in J&K’s Poonch

From Markets to Maharaja: Indian Economy Finally Takes Off After The Pandemic Turbulence

After 18 months of pandemic-caused turbulence, the Indian economy is showing signs of bouncing back ahead of the festive season, the revival reflecting in upbeat projections by global financial institutions, increased factory output, a bullish stock market, blockbuster IPOs, decline in unemployment rate, increasing foreign investment and easing inflation. The Finance Ministry’s Monthly Economic Review credits the revival to strategic reforms and the pace of Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country.

Army Soldier, JCO Killed During Counter-terror Operation in J&K’s Poonch

Two army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district late on Thursday night, just four days after five soldiers were killed in action in the same area. The exchange of fire between the two sides erupted in Poonch-Rajouri forests. “In an ongoing counter terrorist operation in general area Nar Khas forest in Mendhar sub-division there has been exchange of fire between army troops and terrorists during evening hours today,” PRO defence said on Thursday.

Mumbai: All Students Below 18 to be Allowed on Local Trains, Move to Hasten Reopening of Schools, Colleges

Schools and college students below the age of 18 years, are not eligible for vaccination, would now be allowed to board on local trains in Mumbai. The state government on Thursday had made a few more inclusion to the category eligible for services restricted to those who are fully vaccinated. The move is likely to hasten the reopening of campuses in Mumbai, especially students in junior colleges who could attend classes in person. Apart from people vaccinated with both the doses, those who have medical condition that doesn’t allow them to take a shot and have a doctor’s certificate to confirm it and those under 18 will be allowed to access certain facilities.

Someone Spent Rs 38 Lakh in Salt Bae’s London Restaurant and Internet is Salty About it

Last month, social media sensation and Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, also known as Salt Bae, had opened his 15th new restaurant branch in Park Tower Hotel in Knightsbridge, London. Following its opening, people took to social media to share bills with insane prices of simple items like fries and salad. Recently, a bill from the restaurant has surfaced on the Internet that seems to have crossed all limits of expensive dining. With 22 items listed on the bill, including steaks, baklavas, and wines, the bill amounted to a stunning £37,023.10 (Rs 38 lakh). The total amount included a service charge of £5000 as well.

Sunil Chhetri Opens Up On Breaking Pele’s Record, SAFF Championship Final and Retirement

Indian men’s football team talismanic Sunil Chhetri has lead the ‘Blue Tigers’ ever since he first donned the national side’s shirt back in 2004. Over the next 16 years and with a record 124 matches, Chhetri is still leading the line and scoring goals for India. The 37-year-old overtook the Brazilian legend Pele on the list of most international goals with his 79th strike in the ongoing 2021 SAFF Championships match against Maldives on Wednesday. During a press conference on Thursday before India’s clash against Nepal in the final, Chhetri shrugged aside the idea of comparisons.

Amid Border Dispute With India, China Signs Three-step Roadmap with Bhutan for Expediting Boundary Negotiations

Amid the border dispute with India, China on Thursday signed a three-step roadmap with Bhutan for expediting the boundary negotiations. India is keeping a close watch on Bhutan and China’s negotiations, as in the past, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had made attempts to encroach upon strategic land mass of Bhutan in the Dhoklam area, near a trijunction border known as Donglang. Currently, India and China are engaged in a 16-month border dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.