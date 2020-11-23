News18 Daybreak | India’s 1st Indigenous Covid-19 Vaccine 'at Least 60% Effective' and Other Stories You Need to Watch out For

'Tour the State, Not Just Stay in Hotels': Azad's Lesson on Shedding '5-star Culture' for Cong Post Bihar Poll Rout

There is a huge disconnect between people and Congress leaders and "five-star culture" has crept into the party, Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Sunday as he called for overhaul in the organisational structure. His remarks come after Congress' debacle in the Bihar assembly elections, in which the party had won 19 out of the 70 seats it contested. Azad, who was the senior-most among the 23 letter writers demanding an organisational overhaul in the Congress, said they are raising issues as "reformists and not rebels".

India’s 1st Indigenous Covid-19 Vaccine 'at Least 60% Effective', Higher Than WHO Criteria: Bharat Biotech

In a statement that has generated optimism and curiosity in the medical fraternity, Bharat Biotech said on Sunday that its Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' will be at least 60% effective, according to trial data. Executive Director of Quality Operations at Bharat Biotech Sai D Prasad said the World Health Organisation (WHO), United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), and India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved a respiratory disease vaccine if it was at least 50% effective.

'Not Against Free Speech, Will Help Women, Transgender': Kerala CM on Police Act Amendment

Amid criticism from various corners, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has put up a powerful defense to Kerala Police Act Amendment, which "makes expressing, publishing, or disseminating any matter that is threatening, abusive, humiliating or defamatory" a punishable offense. It stated that the law was introduced in the context of the cyber-attacks faced by women and transgenders.

Tunnel Used by Jaish Militants to Enter India for 26/11-Like Attack Found, Their 'Moonless Night' Plan Fails Too

Three days after four terrorists were gunned down at Nagrota's Ban toll plaza, the Border Security Force and Jammu and Kashmir police have jointly unearthed the tunnel that the terrorists allegedly used to infiltrate in the Samba sector. The tunnel was located near Indian Border Outpost Regal in the district. The mouth of the tunnel is about 160 metres from the International Border and 70 metres from the border fence with a depth of 25 metres.

Outraged Indians Want to #BoycottNetflix as Kissing Scene From 'A Suitable Boy' in Temple Goes Viral

Ascene from Mira Nair's Netflix show A Suitable Boy kicked up a social media storm on Sunday for purportedly promoting "love jihad". The clip, that is now doing the rounds of microblogging site along with cries of boycotting OTT platform Netflix, shows a Hindu character Lata Mehra (Taniya Maniktala) kissing her interfaith lover inside the premises of a temple. Soon, a section of outraged Twitter users asked what would happen if the story plot was reversed and the kissing scene was filmed at a mosque instead.

After Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa Arrested By NCB In Drug Case

After comedian Bharti Singh, her husband, TV presenter Harsh Limbachiyaa has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after 86.5 gms of ganja (cannabis) was recovered from their residence. According to news agency ANI, Harsh and Bharti, both accepted the consumption of said drugs after their office and residence were raided by the agency.