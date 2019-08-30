News18 Daybreak | Islamabad Ratchets up Tensions With Missile Test Ahead of Today's Kartarpur Meet and Other Stories You Need to Watch For

Today's Big Stories

Kartarpur corridor meet today even as Pakistan ramps up pressure with missile test

Pakistan has said a technical meeting on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor will be held today at the Zero Point, even as the country remains locked in a diplomatic tussle with India over the repeal of Article 370 and the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. The Kartarpur Corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims. Ahead of the meeting, however, the Imran Khan government ratcheted up tensions by saying it had fired a nuclear-capable ballistic missile.

SC to take up plea of lawyers on missing UP girl who alleged harassment by BJP leader today

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of a petition filed by a group of women lawyers about the case of a missing law student from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur who disappeared following alleged harassment by BJP leader and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand. The woman, a student at a college run by Chinmayanand's trust, has been missing since August 24, a day after she posted a video on social media, alleging that the former Union minister was harassing and threatening to kill her. The court will take up the matter today.

In Other News

Keeping a close watch: The United States on Thursday said it is closely watching the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and continues to call for calm and restraint amid strained ties between neighbours India and Pakistan ever since the BJP-led government revoked J&K's special status

Rising frauds: The number of cases of fraud reported by banks saw a jump of 15% year-on-year basis in 2018-19, with the amount involved increasing by 73.8% in the year, RBI's annual report showed. In FY19, the banking sector reported 6,801 frauds involving Rs 71,542.93 crore as against 5,916 cases involving Rs 41,167.04 crore reported in 2017-18.

On strike: The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi called a strike from Thursday evening until 9 am on Friday after two resident doctors were brutally thrashed by the family members of a man who died during treatment.

Another man lynched: Uttar Pradesh witnessed yet another casualty of ‘bacha chor’ (child lifter) rumour after a specially-abled man was lynched in Amroha on the suspicion of being a child lifter. The case has surfaced even when the police have warned of invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against culprits found involved in mob violence.

Legal challenge: Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament just weeks before Britain's EU departure date faced legal challenges on Thursday amid a furious outcry from pro-Europeans and MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit.

End of an era: Indian selectors ignored former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the three-match T20 series against South Africa beginning in Dharamshala on September 15. The selection committee which met on Thursday (August 29) evening, preferred to largely stick with the same winning squad which whitewashed West Indies 3-0 in a T20 series recently.

On Our Specials

Fake degree row: An exclusive investigation carried out by News18 has uncovered the dark side of educational institutions where degrees are on sale. A team of undercover reporters approached some agents, who claimed they would provide us educational degrees without attending classes or appearing for examinations. We were offered degrees in engineering, LLB and Ph.D from different universities — the charges for them vary. Read Chaitanya Mangure's exclusive story here.

Continuing woes: It has been almost one-and-a-half months since BS Yediyurappa returned as the chief minister of Karnataka. After a 27-day-long “one-man show”, Yediyurappa formed a Cabinet with 17 ministers, keeping the remaining 16 berths vacant. And the vigilant party high command in New Delhi wasted no time in imposing three deputy chief ministers on the 76-year-old party veteran, further complicating the power structure in the state. DP Satish writes why there's no end in sight for BSY's worries.

On Reel

After a resounding win in the 1st Test, India will be looking to complete a whitewash against the West Indies when the two teams meet for the second and final test in Jamaica.

