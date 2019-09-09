News18 Daybreak | ISRO Spots Chandrayaan 2 Lander on Lunar Surface and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

As ISRO spots Chandrayaan 2 lander on lunar surface, India eagerly awaits for scientists to establish link

The lost lander module of India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-2 was located on the Moon’s surface a day after it lost communication with the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ground stations. The image of the lander rover 'Pragyan' housed inside it was captured by an on-board camera of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, which is functioning normally in the orbit around the Moon. ISRO Chairman K Sivan, however, said that little is known of Vikram’s condition after the unintended “hard-landing” and that the scientist will attempt to re-establish contact with the lander.

In fresh trouble, law student files rape complaint against Chinmayanand, Delhi Police sends it to UP SIT

The Uttar Pradesh law student, who had accused former minister Swami Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her, has filed a complaint of rape against the BJP leader. The complaint was forwarded to the UP Special Investigation Team, which is already probing allegations of harassment levelled against the BJP leader. The student’s father was quoted by reports as saying that the family wanted to ensure that a record of the complaint is maintained in Delhi and that he will be meeting the SIT soon. No FIR has been registered since the law student filed the complaint.

In Other News

No more: Eminent jurist and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani passed away at his residence on Sunday, just six days short of his 96th birthday. He was cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium in the presence of family members and prominent politicians.

Reassurances: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the Centre will not touch Article 371 which grants special provisions to the North East. He reasoned that while Article 370 was clearly temporary in nature, Article 371 was about special provisions in the North East and there was hence a vast difference between the two.

Flagging off: Sounding the poll bugle in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented his government's 100-day report card and promised “big changes” in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi also mentioned the Chandrayaan-2 mission and lauded the “ISRO spirit”.

Sweet victory: Rafael Nadal has edged Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 to win his fourth US Open title and 19th Grand Slam trophy overall. The second-seeded Nadal's victory on Monday moves him within one major championship of Roger Federer for the most by a man in tennis history.

On Our Specials

Obituary: "I am now an old man living in God's waiting lounge”. This is how veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani would often refer to himself in his last spell as an officer of the court. Days before his 94th birthday in 2017, Jethmalani had hung his boots after more than seven decades of exemplary career in practising law. Utkarsh Anand writes on the prominent lawyer’s life, from being a refugee during the Partition to shaping the course of justice in some of India’s landmark cases.

Mountain in danger: Along with being the third highest peak in the world, Mount Khangchendzonga, literally and figuratively plays an expansive role in the socio-cultural landscape of Sikkim. So intertwined it is with the lives of Sikkim’s people, that even a beautiful day is colloquially referred to as the day when one can catch a clear glimpse of the mountain. Angana Chakrabarti reports on why the locals have stood up to the Home Ministry’s order to open up Khangchendzonga and 23 other peaks in Sikkim despite the obvious financial gains.

On Reel

Former captain of the Indian cricket team Anil Kumble gives his no holds barred take on the state of Indian cricket today in this interview with News18.​ Watch it here.

