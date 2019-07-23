News18 Daybreak | ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 Successfully Takes off and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

India over the Moon as ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 takes off with a billion dreams

India yesterday successfully launched its second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, onboard its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the spaceport on an island off the coast of Andhra Pradesh to explore the unchartered south pole of the celestial body by landing a rover. The launch came a week after a fuel leak forced a previous attempt to be scrubbed 56 minutes before the scheduled blast-off. The spacecraft is scheduled to land on the lunar south pole in September and send a rover to explore water deposits that were confirmed by a previous mission that orbited the Moon.

Karnataka drama drags on, Speaker says trust vote by 4pm today

It was another turbulent session in Karnataka’s Vidhana Soudha on Monday with the trust vote being further delayed to today. The opposition and the ruling Congress-JD(S) leaders continued to trade barbs as the latter blatantly accused the BJP of horse-trading. Following this, rumours of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy resigning started doing the rounds as it was speculated that he had sought an appointment with Governor Vajubhai Vala at 7pm. HDK, however, showed a ‘fake’ resignation letter purportedly addressed to the Governor to the Speaker and told him that it was being circulated on social media. The trust vote deadline has now been set for 4pm.

In Other News

Countering claims: US President Trump while meeting Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Monday offered to be the “mediator” on the Kashmir issue and even said he has received a request to do so from PM Modi during a recent meeting with him. India, however, denied his claim saying that Prime Minister has made no such request.

The Trump administration launched a damage control exercise after the President's remarks, with the State Department on Tuesday saying it was a "bilateral".

Currencies in tow: An inter-ministerial panel appointed by the Government of India to examine the economy of cryptocurrencies and digital currencies, has submitted its report suggesting the path that India should consider keeping official digital currencies but ban private cryptocurrencies.

A new solution: Andhra Pradesh on Monday became the first state to reserve 75% jobs for local youth in industrial units, factories, joint ventures and projects set up under public-private partnership mode.

Leadership crisis: With the Congress suffering a major leadership crisis after the resignation of Rahul Gandhi, party leader Shatrughan Sinha on Monday joined the chorus backing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the top post, calling her a “booster for the party” and a truly dedicated leader.

On Our Specials

New hurdles: India has become one of the most significant film markets globally in terms of box office growth. Even though it has a long way to go before it can take over America and China’s reign as the dominant audience for movies, its box office revenue, particularly for Hollywood movies, has grown exponentially over the years. Shrishti Negi writes about how as Hollywood becomes more entangled with India, it’s also experiencing upheavals from the country's censorship.

Not as it seems: The International Court of Justice’s judgment is unique. Unlike the judgments rendered in our domestic courts which never seem to please either of the contesting parties, both India and Pakistan have hailed the ICJ verdict n the Kulbhushan Jadhav case as a massive victory for their respective sides. Contrary to what many have said, Sunil Fernandes argues why the verdict might not have been the feather in India’s cap.

On Reel

India scripted history on Monday by successfully launching Chandrayaan 2 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, days after the lift-off was aborted due to a technical snag. Watch the video to see the launch of Chandrayaan 2.