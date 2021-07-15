News18 Daybreak | Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang Yi Meet at SCO Summit; Attentive Participation, Focus on Quality Debates, PM Tells Council Ahead of Monsoon Session

Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang Yi Meet at SCO Summit, Talk ‘Outstanding’ LAC Issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar firmly conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that the prolongation of the existing situation in eastern Ladakh was visibly impacting the bilateral ties in a “negative manner" and rued that there was no forward movement from the Chinese side since the disengagement in Pangong lake areas in February that had created conditions for resolving the remaining issues.

Attentive Participation, Focus on Quality Debates, PM Tells Council Ahead of Monsoon Session

The second meeting of the Council of Ministers took place in less than a weeks time since the new Cabinet ministers took oath. During the meeting which lasted for more than two and a half hours, there was a detailed presentation made by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry followed by a presentation which was made by the Power Ministry.

Dodging the ‘Debt Trap’? Why China is Increasingly Losing Most of its Big Development Projects

In May, Australia cancelled the Belt and Road (BRI) agreement with China citing inconsistencies with its foreign policy, saying that it was contrary to its foreign relations. While that may have been due to the increasingly hostile relations between the two countries, many big-ticket projects that China was keen to develop in other countries have been cancelled because of the debt burden or because they grossly undermined the ecological balance and environmental concerns.

India Single Largest Source of Govt Info Requests: Twitter Transparency Report

India was the single largest source in terms of government requests for account information received by Twitter, accounting for 25 per cent of the global volume, in the July-December 2020 period, the microblogging platform said on Wednesday. The country also ranked second in the number of legal demands for content removal after Japan. Twitter brings out with a biannual report where it shares details on the number of government and legal requests, removal requests and data around accounts actioned for various violations and breach of rules.

Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘Idiot, Sick’, Says Florentino Perez in New Leaked Audio

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is under scanner once again as a few audio tapes of him was leaked where he can be heard ridiculing former club striker Cristiano Ronaldo and manager Jose Mourinho. This new audio recording comes just a day after his audio attacking club legends Iker Casillas and Raul Gonzalez was also leaked to the media.

Fans Spot Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Daughter

Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated the six-month birthday of their daughter Vamika. The trio has been in the UK since May for the England tour of Team India. While Virushka’s little bundle of joy just completed six months, an unseen photo of her has been going viral on social media. It so happened that back in May, AB de Villiers’ wife Danielle had shared a cute photo of her newborn daughter Yente, and her “first friend.” Danielle didn’t tag anyone or name the baby.

