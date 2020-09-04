News18 Daybreak | Jaishankar Says Solution to India-China Border Dispute Has to Be Found Through Diplomacy and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

'World is Riding on It': S Jaishankar Says Solution to India-China Border Dispute Has to Be Found Through Diplomacy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he is convinced that a solution for the ongoing border conflict between India and China would only be found through the domain of diplomacy. "We have a history, which is very good in some parts, indifferent in parts and difficult in parts. The difficult parts are more recent," said Jaishankar at the launch of his book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World'. He said neither party should change the status quo unilaterally. According to him, it is vital that the countries reached an accommodation. "The world has a lot riding on it," he said.

NEET and JEE Row: Supreme Court to Hear Review Petition by 6 States against Exam Dates Today

The Supreme Court will consider on Friday a petition filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states seeking review of its August 17 order allowing holding of NEET and JEE exams physically. The ministers had said the top court's order failed to secure students' "right to life" and ignored "teething logistical difficulties" to be faced in conducting the exams during the coronavirus pandemic. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts both exams, is holding JEE Main Exams from September 1 to September 6, while NEET will be held on September 13. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari will consider the review plea in chambers.

In Other News

Warning: India's armed forces are capable of handling aggressive Chinese actions in the "best suitable ways", Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said. Meanwhile, Beijing on Thursday accused the United States of meddling in the dispute, warning it will endanger regional peace and stability.

Permanent Commission: The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea for granting benefits of Permanent Commission to women SSC officers of Army, who superannuated after the cut-off date. The top court said that relief sought by these women officers amounts to review of its verdict and other batches of officers may also seek similar relief.

Response to app ban: Invoking Rabindranath Tagore and yoga, China criticised India's ban on 118 Chinese mobile apps and warned New Delhi against joining the US's "clean network" programme. According to a report, spokesperson Hua Chunying, reciting a line from a Tagore poem, said, "We read the world wrong, and say that it deceives us."

SSR case: Sushant Singh Rajput was battling bipolar disorder, and struggling with ADHD for the last 13 years, his doctor told Mumbai Police in his statement. According to the doctor, Rajput's mental health significantly worsened in 2013 as was evident in Sushant's sisters' statements to the Mumbai cops.

On Our Specials

Change in strategy: Will the firebrand JNUSU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar campaign for the Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar? With the three major Left parties – the CPI, CPI(M) and CPI-ML – all set to join the Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, speculation is rife that Kanhaiya Kumar may be the star campaigner in a bid to topple the electoral strategy of the NDA, Ashok Mishra writes.

Rocky road: Several Congress leaders are in a plight. The MPs are looking at a not-so-bright future. They say it is tough to leave the party now, tougher to join the BJP, and they that don't know of any other alternative. Most of the leaders Pallavi Ghosh spoke to, predictably, do not want to be quoted. However, a common thread was their worry that given the slide in the party and the Teflon-like popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, winning the next Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket may not be feasible.