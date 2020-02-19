News18 Daybreak | J&K Panchayat Bypolls, Scheduled Next Month and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Top Stories

J&K Panchayat Bypolls, Scheduled Next Month, Postponed for 3 Weeks Due to Security Reasons

Bypolls to panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled from March 5, have been postponed due to security reasons, J&K Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar said. The by-election to more than 12,500 panchayat seats was scheduled to be held in eight phases from March 5. Kumar said that the step was taken after inputs given to him by the home department over security issues. The CEO earlier on Tuesday held a meeting with all parties amid criticism by the mainstream political outfits about the continuous detention of their leaders and failure to allow them to conduct political activities.

British Lawmaker's Visa Revoked for Indulging in Activities 'Against National Interest': Govt Sources

British MP Debbie Abrahams’ visa was revoked because of her activities that “went against India’s national interest”, government sources said, adding that she was informed about the move on February 14. Abrahams, who has been critical of the government’s Article 370 move, was denied entry when she landed at the Delhi airport on Monday and then deported to Dubai. The MP, who chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir, said she was travelling on a valid e-visa to India to visit family and friends but her visa was revoked without explanation.

Shocking revelation: The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks convict Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab would have died as Bengaluru resident Samir Dinesh Chaudhari with a 'red thread tied around his wrist' had militant group as the LeT wanted to project the attack as a case of "Hindu terrorism", former Mumbai Commissioner’s book reveals.

Shaheen Bagh mediation: Advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, appointed as mediators by the Supreme Court are likely visit Delhi's Shaheen Bagh today to persuade protesters clear the road and move the site of protest elsewhere.

Pak’s terror status: A sub-group of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommended the continuation of Pakistan in the 'Grey List' for its failure to check terror funding and a final decision will be taken on February 21, sources said. Pakistan, on expected lines, has told the FATF that it has taken action against Hafiz Saeed, said sources.

Coronavirus outbreak: The government will send a C-17 military aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to Wuhan on February 20 to evacuate more Indians from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city and also provide medical supplies to the country, military sources said on Tuesday.

Million-dollar jolt: A US jury has awarded $265 million (around Rs 1,895 crore) to a Missouri farmer who blamed herbicide from chemical giants Bayer AG and German rival BASF for destroying his peach orchards, in a case set to bolster 140 other lawsuits.

Stormy proceedings: Less than a month after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it has no information on the "tukde-tukde gang", the term made its way into the Karnataka Assembly. Revathi Rajeevan reports that on the second day of the ongoing session on Tuesday, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has information on such a gang. The term has been used a number of times by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to attack opponents. However, responding to an RTI query filed last year, the MHA recently said it has "no information" concerning the 'tukde-tukde Gang'.

Under wraps: The central government has refused to make public an investigation report into the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed on February 14 last year. The government’s refusal was revealed in a response by the Ministry of Home Affairs to a Right to Information (RTI) query. Jaspreet Singh writes that PP Kapoor, a Panipat-based RTI activist, had filed a query seeking information about the soldiers killed in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. But the Centre has neither disclosed the names nor is ready to divulge whether the government considers them martyrs or not.

Kanhaiya Kumar ‘Jan Gan Man’ yatra is attracting crowds in large numbers in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections 2020. His state wide campaign against CAA, NPR and NRC has proved to be decisive. Watch to know more.

