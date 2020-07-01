News18 Daybreak | Judicial Team Probe Reveals Father-Son Duo Assaulted through Night at Police Station and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Europe Reopens Borders to 15 Countries Including China from Tomorrow, US and India Left out of List

The European Union on Tuesday agreed to open its borders to 15 countries from July 1, but the United States, where the coronavirus is still spreading, will remain excluded. Travellers from other big countries like Russia, Brazil and India will also miss out. These countries have growing numbers of coronavirus cases. China made it to the list, which will be updated every two weeks, but on the condition that Beijing do the same for Europeans, a statement said.

Tamil Nadu Custodial Deaths: Judicial Team Probe Reveals Father-Son Duo Assaulted through Night at Police Station

The Judicial Magistrate probing the Jayaraj-Bennix custodial killings in Tamil Nadu has said there is evidence of assault on the father-son duo. The magistrate said that according to eyewitnesses, both the father and the son were assaulted by police officers through the night, resulting in blood marks on canes and the table on which they were laid and beaten. Earlier, the Madras High Court said that there was enough evidence to lead to registration of murder case against police officers.

In Other News

Helping hand: Modi announced that PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the scheme to provide free food to nearly 80 crore poor people which was put in place three months ago, will be extended till the end of November. Meanwhile, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee extended free ration scheme for poor till June 2021.

Vizag gas leak: At least two people were killed and four taken ill after benzimidazole gas leaked at Sainor Life Sciences in Visakhapatnam's Parawada Pharma City. According to officials, of the four affected employees, one is said to be serious.

Retort: China said that India’s move to ban 59 Chinese-origin mobile apps could be a breach of World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, and urged New Delhi to create an open and fair business environment.

Extended lockdown: Thane city will observe a total lockdown between July 2-12 and in neighbouring Mira-Bhayander, also part of Thane district, civic authorities re-imposed total lockdown between July 1-10 to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Horrific: A video purportedly showing health workers inappropriately burying some bodies of COVID-19 victims in a large pit allegedly in Ballari district in Karnataka has trigger an outrage on social media following which some health workers were suspended.

On Our Specials

Plan-B: The deadline for interested bidders to submit their bids for Air India has been extended by nearly two months to August 31. This is the third such extension since the disinvestment process for AI was restarted in January this year but the latest extension, at least, comes as no surprise. Sindhu Bhattacharya writes that the government may have to infuse a significant amount of money to keep the airline afloat and possibly further sweeten the offer for disinvestment.

Shifting geopolitics: A day before the meeting of military commanders from India and China to ‘de-escalate’ the standoff Ladakh, the government announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps. India could not be clearer about its mood and its intentions — the time for pussy-footing around the China problem is over. Karthik Subbaram writes that even if the Chinese were to restore status quo ante and return to the positions they held in early April, the rupture will be impossible to mend for years at least.

On Reel