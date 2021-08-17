News18 Daybreak | Kabul a Ghost City a Day After Fall to Taliban; India's Pacers Shine With Bat and Ball for Incredible Win at Lord's

Empty Streets & Embassies, Weary Afghans Rushing Home: Kabul a Ghost City a Day After Fall to Taliban

Kabul’s streets were deserted early on Monday, a day after Taliban insurgents took over the Afghanistan capital without a fight, but the airport was jammed with hundreds of civilians trying to flee. Unverified pictures on social media showed hundreds of people scampering with their luggage toward the safety of the airport terminal with the sound of gunfire breaking out. But one of the haunting features of the capital after the Taliban takeover, was the deserted streets, government offices, and other places.

India vs England: India’s Pacers Shine With Bat and Ball for Incredible Win at Lord’s

Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj did the star turn as India defeated England by 151 runs in a fifth-day thriller in the second Test here on Monday registering their third-ever victory in 89 years at Lord’s, the Mecca of cricket. Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out) starred with the bat as they added unbeaten 89 runs for the ninth wicket to help India set England a challenging target of 272 runs. Bumrah and Siraj then took over with the ball as India bowled out the hosts for 120 runs to seal a memorable victory and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

India Administers Record 86.29 Lakh Vaccines, Highest Daily Coverage in Nearly Two Months

India on Monday administered record 86.29 lakh vaccines, the highest daily coverage after June 21 when the Centre’s new vaccination policy was rolled out and 88.09 lakh people received the jab. Under its new policy, the Centre had started providing vaccines free of charge to all above 18 and took back control of vaccination from states. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 55 crore, the Union Health Ministry said earlier in the day. “In record-breaking progress, India administers 55 crore #COVID19 vaccines. Let’s strengthen India’s fight against Coronavirus Let’s get vaccinated," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet on Monday afternoon.

Ashwini Vaishnaw Gets Official Residence of Ram Vilas Paswan; Chirag Shows No Signs to Vacate House

The official residence of former cabinet minister Ram Vilas Paswan is all set to be given to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Recently appointed as a Cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi government, Vaishnaw is presently living out of an MS flat, and is also entitled to a type VIII category house in Lutyen’s Delhi. The 12, Janpath residence of the Paswans has been part of that identity and location in Delhi. Ram Vilas Paswan moved into that residence in 1989 and lived there till his demise in October 2020. Interestingly, Paswan senior was a minister in almost every government and was referred to as the ‘weathervane’ of the political system.

US State Department Declines to Say If Ghani Still Afghan President

The US State Department on Monday declined to say if the United States still recognized Ashraf Ghani as the president of Afghanistan after he left the country on Sunday as insurgent Taliban fighters toppled his government in a matter of weeks. “So this is something that we are working on with the international community,” State Department spokesman Ned Price responded when asked who Washington recognized as the leader of Afghanistan.

Shocking Videos from Kabul Airport: 2 Fall off Plane Mid-Air, Several on Aircraft Wing in Bid to Flee Afghanistan

As Taliban fighters patrolled Kabul on Monday after a swift end to Afghanistan’s 20-year war, shocking visuals emerged of thousands of people mobbing the city’s airport in a bid to flee the group’s feared rule. In one such horrific video that has since gone viral on social media, two people were seen falling off a giant plane that had reportedly taken off from Kabul minutes ago. Locals near the Kabul airport told local media that they saw three men hiding themselves next the wheels of the aircraft and later falling on the rooftop of nearby houses.

