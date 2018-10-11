GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 Daybreak | Kaneez Surka 'Kissed Forcefully', Muslim Women Want Entry Into Sunni Mosques and Other Stories You May Have Missed

Stand-up comedian Kaneez Surka has accused fellow colleague and popular comic Aditi Mittal of sexually harassing her when the former was hosting a show at Mumbai’s Andheri Base in 2016. Hours later, Aditi wrote an apology while justifying the act as a "joke".

Updated:October 11, 2018, 9:10 AM IST
In case you missed it

Rafale revelation: In yet another explosive investigative report, French publication ‘Mediapart’ on Wednesday claimed an internal report of Dassault Aviation shows the firm had considered signing Reliance Defence was “imperative and mandatory” to bag the Rafale jets contract. Read more on the latest development on News18.

Chain effect: Days after Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of menstruating women in the Sabarimala temple, a Kerala-based Muslim women’s outfit is now all set to approach the top court to gain entry in Sunni mosques.

Sitharaman speaks: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not have the approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) when he said India would procure 36 Rafale fighter jets during his visit to France in April, 2015. Read the defence minister's exclusive interview with CNN News18 to find out why.

Unfair action: At a time when the #MeToo campaign has hit the Indian media and film industry and put several known names in the dock, a woman medico serving in Kashmir's premier hospital has been punished for lodging a complaint against her colleague for alleged sexual misconduct and bullying.

Tall order: Virat Kohli, the current captain of the Indian cricket team, received flak on social media again after an image of the cricketer with tennis start Karman Kaur Thandi went viral. In the photo he is seen standing on a stool, seemingly to appear taller than Thandi in photos.

Agree or disagree?

The government has done well to contain the IL&FS contagion by superseding the company’s board of directors and taking over controls at this debt-ridden mess for the next few quarters. But as the skeletons continue to tumble out from the IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services) cupboard Sindhu Bhattacharya writes that it is becoming clear that the task at hand is even more complicated than thought earlier.

On reel

The sanitation workers called off after 28 days. The protest had begun on September 12 and ended on october 9. During this period the sanitation workers had refused to clean the garbage.As the stand-off ended around 19000 MT of waste is yet to be cleared from the roads of East Delhi.



(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
