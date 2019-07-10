News18 Daybreak | Karnataka Speaker Rejects Resignations of Rebel MLAs and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

DK Shivakumar reaches Mumbai; rebel Congress-JDS MLAs seek security fearing 'threat' to life

In a new twist to the Karnataka drama, 10 rebel MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) combine have written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of threat to their lives during the visit of Congress leader DK Shivakumar and a JD(S) leader to the city today.

On Tuesday the beleaguered JD(S)-Congress coalition government received a fresh boost after the state Assembly Speaker held that the resignations of nine out of 14 rebel MLAs are not in order.

The Congress also sought the intervention of Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in disqualifying its rebel legislators and accused the BJP of using money power to lure its members. The opposition BJP denied the charge. It will call on the governor today and urge him to dismiss the HD Kumaraswamy-led government.

Rain forces India vs New Zealand Match to spill over onto reserve day after bowlers dominate

On a frustrating day where the clouds played hide and seek, the Indian bowlers dominated proceedings to restrict New Zealand to 211/5 in 46.1 overs before rain arrived in the first semifinal at Old Trafford Stadium, in Manchester. After hours of deliberation and covers coming on and off a number of times, as per the playing conditions, the match will now go into the reserve day that is today with New Zealand starting from where they left on 211/5.

In Other News

Tariff woes: US President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on India for imposing tariffs on American products and said it was "no longer acceptable", days after he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and agreed to sort out trade-related issues.

Govt restricts: The Finance Ministry has put in place restrictions on the entry of media persons into North Block, allowing access to only those accredited journalists who have a prior appointment with an official. The move is said to have been put in place for “streamlining and facilitating” the entry of media persons.

Trouble brewing: Differences between the promoters of the country's largest airline IndiGo came into public on Tuesday with Rakesh Gangwal alleging serious governance lapses by co-founder Rahul Bhatia who had earlier termed his demands as unreasonable.

Fate of ‘dosa king’: Founder of popular South Indian food chain 'Saravana Bhavan' P Rajagopal surrendered before a Chennai sessions court in an ambulance on Tuesday to serve a life term in a decades-old murder case hours after the Supreme Court rejected his plea seeking more time.

On Our Specials

Formidable rival: For close to two decades, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his one-time close confidant Bijoy Mohapatra, currently a leader of the Opposition BJP, have been arch-rivals in the state’s politics. Now, an upcoming Assembly by-poll is set to bring closure to this phenomenon with a result that may be along the familiar patterns of the saga. If Mohapatra gets elected from Patkura Assembly seat, he will certainly be a vociferous voice of the Opposition in the Assembly and bring constant worries to the BJD government. Read Anand ST Das’ report here.

Likely crackdown: A Ministry of Human Resource Development order seeking social media accounts of all higher education students to be connected with that of institutes and the ministry has raised hackles in the academic fraternity, with some fearing the exercise may be misused to profile and target students with contrarian political views. Read Eram Agha’s report here.

On Reel

Residents of Phalodi village in Gurugram implemented a rather exceptional idea to turn salty groundwater of the area into freshwater. Watch how they did it here.