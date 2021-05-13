News18 Daybreak | Karnataka Temporarily Suspends Vaccination For 18-44 Age Group; Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognisance of Bodies Dumped in Ganga

Karnataka Temporarily Suspends Vaccination For 18-44 Age Group, Will Prioritise Second Dose

Owing to the short supply of Covid vaccines, Karnataka on Wednesday decided to ‘temporarily suspend’ vaccination drive for those aged between 18 to 44 years.

Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Vaccines Effective Against B1617 Variant From India: US top official

COVID-19 vaccines approved by the United States like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson have effectiveness against the B1617 variant of the virus that is predominant in India, which is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of the pandemic, a top American health official said.

2 Crore Covaxin Doses to be Produced Per Month at PSU Plant in UP’s Bulandshahr

To ramp up the vaccination drive and meet the high demand of doses, production of Covaxin will soon begin in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. The Centre on Wednesday approved the manufacture of Covaxin, India’s indigenous vaccine being manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, at Bulandshar plant of Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Limited (BIBCOL).

Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognisance of Bodies Dumped in Ganga; UP-Bihar Govts Blame Each Other

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took cognisance of bodies found floating in the Ganga in Ballia district and said the last rites should be done according to the deceased’s religious beliefs. He also noted that the dumping of bodies in water causes pollution.

Gaza Explosion Captured on Instagram Live Leaves Internet Shocked as Palestine, Israel Escalate Airstrikes

Palestinian militants launched dozens of rockets from Gaza while Israel unleashed new airstrikes against them early Tuesday in an escalation triggered by soaring tensions in Jerusalem and clashes at an iconic mosque in the holy city.

Covid Vaccines, Women Empowerment: How Melinda Gates Might Spend Her Money after Divorce

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates recently shared their decision to part ways after being married for 27 long years. The duo has been involved in philanthropic activities under the banner of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

‘Cow Dung Therapy’ Can’t Beat Covid, May Actually Trigger Black Fungus, Warn Doctors

From home remedies to supplements, people have been getting their hands on every feasible option to boost the immune system. However, there has also been spike in popularity of cow dung and cow urine as a ‘cure’ for coronavirus, with no scientific proof to substantiate the claim.

