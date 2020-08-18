News18 Daybreak | Karnataka to Slap UAPA, Goonda Act on Bengaluru Violence Accused and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

K'taka to Slap UAPA, Goonda Act on Bengaluru Violence Accused; Will Also Recover Cost of Damage from Them

Initiating stringent action against accused of last week's Bengaluru violence, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and said that they may also be booked under Goonda Act. "A Special Investigation Team has already been formed to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter and a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases. SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act if warranted," the chief minister tweeted.

Anti-CAA Protests Spin-off: So Have Any 'Prominent' Shaheen Bagh Activists Joined BJP?

The AAP Monday claimed the entire Shaheen Bagh protest was "scripted by the BJP" and its leadership dictated each and every move of the agitators for electoral benefits in Delhi polls, drawing a rebuttal from the saffron party. A group of Muslims from the locality in Delhi, which had become the epicentre of the movement against the CAA for several months this year, joined the BJP on Sunday, sparking speculation and allegations. Zeba Warsi reports that there’s no evidence to suggest that all of them were constructively part of the Shaheen Bagh protests.

In Other News

Facebook controversy: Public policy director of Facebook India, Ankhi Das, has filed a complaint against a number of people who allegedly issued "violent threats" to her online. A Delhi Assembly will also summon Facebook officials over complaints about its alleged inaction to contain hateful content.

Passed on: Legendary classical music vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at the age of 90 due to cardiac arrest. The legend breathed his last at 5:15 am EST (2:45 pm IST) on Monday, his daughter Durga Jasraj confirmed in a statement.

New role: Former CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana was appointed Director-General of the Border Security Force (BSF). The IPS officer is at present working as the Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. A mix of fame and flak, Arunima traces 36 'roller coaster' years of Asthana.

Worrying signs: A new strain of the novel coronavirus called 'D614G', deemed ten times more infectious, has been detected in Malaysia, said Director General of Health said. The mutation has been spotted in three cases from a cluster which started when a restaurant owner returned to the country from India.

Coronavirus concerns: Observing that life has to go on with all precautions in place, the Supreme Court refused to postpone National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) examinations, scheduled for September.

On Our Specials

Troubled ties: In their first interaction since Nepal pushed a new map including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh, Indian ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra had a virtual interaction with Nepalese Foreign Secretary Shankar Das Bairagi. However, sources in the Indian government immediately downplayed the meeting by referring to it as a “scheduled oversight mechanism meeting” which they said was part of a regular interaction between India and Nepal, Maha Sidduqui reports.

Demands: Just as an internal speculation over the AIADMK’s chief ministerial candidate seemed to have emerged from no apparent trigger, ministers from the ruling party in Tamil Nadu have now come up with up with another out-of-the-blue demand — Madurai should be made the state’s second capital. A day after the Madurai West wing of the AIADMK urged CM Edappadi K Palaniswami to put the spotlight on the city, two prominent ministers have backed the demand. Poornima Murali reports why this demand has been made.