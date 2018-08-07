English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 Daybreak | Karunanidhi's Health Deteriorates, Deoria Shelter Home and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Union minister Nitin Gadkari paid a visit to the ailing Karunanidhi as news of his deteriorating health spread. (Image: News18)
On alert: DMK president M Karunanidhi’s health has declined once again and doctors at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai are facing a challenge in maintaining his vital organ functions, the medical bulletin released on Monday said. Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital on July 28 after his blood pressure dropped and he has been receiving treatment at the intensive care unit since then.
Expect surprises: The elections for the chair of deputy Rajya Sabha chairperson are set to happen on August 9 and all bets are off on who between a Congress-led opposition and NDA is likely to win. While most experts have so far predicted a win for the opposition, which has a greater strength in the upper house of the Parliament, sources within the NDA have hinted that BJP could spring a surprise.
Horror continues: Even as the outrage over Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes is yet to subside, a similar incident has come to light in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria town where 24 girls were rescued from a shelter on Sunday night, while 18 are still missing. The matter came to the fore after a 10-year-old girl, who managed to escape from Maa Vindhyavasini shelter home, approached the police and told officers that many of her fellow inmates were “taken away by people who visited them in luxury cars”.
Security tightened: Even as law and order situation seems to be in control across Assam post the publication of the complete draft of National Register of Citizens on July 30, the bordering states of Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh are keeping strict vigil against infiltration attempts by those left out of the draft or ‘put on hold’. After over 40 lakh people in Assam were left out of the complete draft NRC, Meghalaya police have been conducting routine checking exercise in the border districts, looking out for ‘illegal immigrants’ trying to enter the state.
Farmers struggle: Expressing anguish over the woes of farmers across the country, the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh (RKM) said the distress was maximum among the farmers of Madhya Pradesh. The core committee members of the RKM — an umbrella organisation of 132 farmers’ bodies — accused the government of betraying peasants and not offering them the Minimum Support Price (MSP) as promised during Anna Hazare’s agitation.
Troubled waters: The stability of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka may be decided by the outcome of the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections on August 29. The ruling alliance partners have decided to fight the civic polls separately, apparently in a bid to keep local workers happy. However, some leaders fear that the move may widen the gap between the parties in Bengaluru.
Agree or disagree?
Last month, five innocent men, suspected of being child lifters, were killed by enraged villagers in Maharashtra’s Dhule district. Apparently, rumours of a gang of child kidnappers had been circulating on WhatsApp. The incident was tragically familiar to a series of incidents that have swept the country from Assam to Tamil Nadu. However, the story became dated after one week as new events captured the media imagination. Lt General *Retd) DS Hooda writes how thee killings are representative of the dark side of social media.
In Assam’s Mazidbhita, a char village around 15 kilometres from Kalgachiy with 200 households, a large number of residents of have been excluded from the National Register of Citizens. Mazidbhita is an island of the Beki River, a ferocious tributary of the mighty Brahmaputra. Zahedul Islam, one of the youths from the char who volunteered to check the draft NRC online, says. “It seems more than 40 per cent names are not in the list and those excluded are mostly women and children”. Abdul Kalam Azad writes how 2.9 million women who did not receive the ‘Original Inhabitant’ status under NRC have been left high and dry instead.
On reel
In Sangam Vihar, Delhi, 56 bootleggers decided to quit their work and do odd jobs to earn a leaving. All of them were from Sansi community who were traditional liquor sellers. Police said that they have been working hard to curb the menace of illicit liquor by taking strict action against. Reports suggest that there has been an increase in the seizure of illicit liquor over the last few years. Most of the bootlegger smuggle all kind of liquor to Delhi from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Friday 03 August , 2018
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
California Fire: 100,000 Acres Engulfed by Wildfire in California
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Friday 03 August , 2018 Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 California Fire: 100,000 Acres Engulfed by Wildfire in California
