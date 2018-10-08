English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Kashmir Goes to Civic Polls, Attack on UP Migrant Workers and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead.
File photo of elections in Jammu and Kashmir. (Reuters)
Loading...
In case you missed it
Setting the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a few days ago BSP supremo Mayawati led the way for regional parties to snub the Congress in its bid to stitch a ‘mahagathbandhan’. Following her footsteps, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too pushed away the grand old party. INLD chief and Jat strongman Om Prakash Chautala declared that he supports opposition unity and wants Mayawati to become the Prime Minister.
As Kashmir is going for civic polls amid militant threats and boycott calls by two major mainstream political parties, a separatist leader wants people to come out to vote. Qazi Yasir, chairman Ummat-e-Islami, a separatist group in militancy hotbed, south Kashmir, has asked people to come out and vote. However, he is planning to set separate ballot boxes near polling booths. “These polling booths will be for Aazadi,” Yasir told News18 in an exclusive interview.
More than a thousand migrant workers, mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, have fled Gujarat over the past couple of days amid several attacks on migrant workers and industrial units. The backlash against migrants in Gujarat was triggered by the alleged involvement of a Bihari migrant in the rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district last week. The victim belongs to the Thakor community and over the past four-five days, there have been violent attacks on migrant labourers and factories by members of the Thakor community in Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Patan, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha and Aravali districts.
Anurag Kashyap has broken his silence on the Vikas Bahl Controversy. Bahl, also known for directing Queen, has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman who used to work with him in now dissolved Phantom Films. “While others in the industry were only rumour-mongering, it was me who was responsible for bringing out Vikas’ name publicly by speaking with Mumbai Mirror on an anonymous basis and the publication eventually carried a front-page article about the incident. Nothing about it was under wraps. It’s been out there for more than a year,” read the statement.
Twenty people have been killed in a car crash in the New York, police confirmed on Sunday, with local media reporting that one of the vehicles slammed into a crowd of pedestrians at a country store.
Agree or Disagree?
You can love him, or hate him. But you simply cannot ignore Digvijaya Singh, writes Venkatesh Kesari. “The Congress leader knows all too well that a politician survives on a regular dose of publicity — both good and bad. The challenge, thus, is to get at least a toe hold in the discourse. Other things in due course will fall in place.”
Till late 19th century lower caste women in Kerala were not allowed to cover their breasts when higher caste men walked past. This was the utter indignity from which Kerala’s women rose to a life of full freedom and total literacy. To even imagine that a contrived protest, like the one in Pandalam, is reflective of what women of the state feel about themselves is dangerous. The Pandalam protest cannot be seen as anything but the last vestiges of a forgotten patriarchy raising its tentacles for the last time, writes Binoo K John.
On Reel
Authorities speak of a relatively smooth land acquisition process for the proposed international airport in Jewar, 60 kilometers from Noida, with over 75 per cent of farmers signing the consent forms. Many, though, say they only gave consent for the airport project and not the compensation offered.
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Setting the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a few days ago BSP supremo Mayawati led the way for regional parties to snub the Congress in its bid to stitch a ‘mahagathbandhan’. Following her footsteps, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too pushed away the grand old party. INLD chief and Jat strongman Om Prakash Chautala declared that he supports opposition unity and wants Mayawati to become the Prime Minister.
As Kashmir is going for civic polls amid militant threats and boycott calls by two major mainstream political parties, a separatist leader wants people to come out to vote. Qazi Yasir, chairman Ummat-e-Islami, a separatist group in militancy hotbed, south Kashmir, has asked people to come out and vote. However, he is planning to set separate ballot boxes near polling booths. “These polling booths will be for Aazadi,” Yasir told News18 in an exclusive interview.
More than a thousand migrant workers, mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, have fled Gujarat over the past couple of days amid several attacks on migrant workers and industrial units. The backlash against migrants in Gujarat was triggered by the alleged involvement of a Bihari migrant in the rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district last week. The victim belongs to the Thakor community and over the past four-five days, there have been violent attacks on migrant labourers and factories by members of the Thakor community in Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Patan, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha and Aravali districts.
Anurag Kashyap has broken his silence on the Vikas Bahl Controversy. Bahl, also known for directing Queen, has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman who used to work with him in now dissolved Phantom Films. “While others in the industry were only rumour-mongering, it was me who was responsible for bringing out Vikas’ name publicly by speaking with Mumbai Mirror on an anonymous basis and the publication eventually carried a front-page article about the incident. Nothing about it was under wraps. It’s been out there for more than a year,” read the statement.
Twenty people have been killed in a car crash in the New York, police confirmed on Sunday, with local media reporting that one of the vehicles slammed into a crowd of pedestrians at a country store.
Agree or Disagree?
You can love him, or hate him. But you simply cannot ignore Digvijaya Singh, writes Venkatesh Kesari. “The Congress leader knows all too well that a politician survives on a regular dose of publicity — both good and bad. The challenge, thus, is to get at least a toe hold in the discourse. Other things in due course will fall in place.”
Till late 19th century lower caste women in Kerala were not allowed to cover their breasts when higher caste men walked past. This was the utter indignity from which Kerala’s women rose to a life of full freedom and total literacy. To even imagine that a contrived protest, like the one in Pandalam, is reflective of what women of the state feel about themselves is dangerous. The Pandalam protest cannot be seen as anything but the last vestiges of a forgotten patriarchy raising its tentacles for the last time, writes Binoo K John.
On Reel
Authorities speak of a relatively smooth land acquisition process for the proposed international airport in Jewar, 60 kilometers from Noida, with over 75 per cent of farmers signing the consent forms. Many, though, say they only gave consent for the airport project and not the compensation offered.
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
- Vikas Bahl is a Sexual Offender, He Preyed on a Young Woman: Vikramaditya Motwane
- Flipkart Big Billion Day: Top 5 Smartphones Deals to Splurge on
- Pakistan vs Australia, First Test Day 2 in Dubai, Highlights: As It Happened
- Has Your Facebook Account Been cloned? Everything You Need About Fake Clone Message
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...