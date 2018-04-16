English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Kathua Redux Feared in Surat, Fire at Rohingya Refugee Camp and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
In case you missed it
The body of an unidentified minor girl was found in Gujarat's Surat earlier this month with "86 injury marks" and officials suspect that she had been held captive, tortured and raped over a period of time, a police officer said. Is this a repeat of the Kathua rape-murder case? Read the full report here.
At a candle march held in Bengaluru to show solidarity with the victims of rape in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, Karnataka Congress working president Dinesh Gundu Rao sparked a row after he asked people of the state to greet UP CM Adityanath with slippers on his next visit as he is ‘no yogi’. Read how the BJP reacted here.
BJP leader Choudhary Lal Singh, who recently came under fire after attending a rally supporting the accused in the Kathua rape and killing case, defended his participation saying that it was meant to defuse the situation and restore normalcy. Read all his comments here.
Almost 11 years after a powerful bomb went off during the Friday prayers inside Mecca Masjid near Charminar, the special court for National Investigative Agency (NIA) cases at Nampally in Hyderabad will pronounce its judgment on April 16 in the case. Eight people, including Hindu right-wing members Aseemanand, Devender Gupta, Lokesh Sharma, Bharatbhai, Rajender Chowdhary and others were charged by the NIA in the blast case. Read all the details here.
A new life built over the last six years turns to ashes as Rohingya refugees lose their sanctuary in Delhi to fire. It's not that the Rohingyas have not been through the worst while escaping burning Rakhine state of Myanmar. But going through it all over again crushes that little hope. Read the full report here.
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday alleged that some AAP workers dressed in saffron and wielding swords had raised provocative slogans outside a mosque during a Ram Navami procession in a bid to create tension, a charge dismissed by the ruling party. Read AAP's reactions to the accusations here.
A video of Philadelphia police arresting two black men sitting in a Starbucks coffee shop, allegedly doing nothing wrong, went viral in the US on Thursday, prompting criticism from people as well as reactions from the Philadelphia police, Starbucks and others. Read the full controversy here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will reach the UK for a four-day visit on Tuesday, is all set to receive the royal welcome which includes a special event hosted by Prince Charles. To mark the India-UK technical collaboration, the heir to the British throne is set to drive up in a Tata Motors' first-ever electric Jaguar car during the event. Read more details about the PM’s UK trip here.
SUNDAY FEATURE: Is Kashmir's indifference a bigger threat to the Gujjar Bakarwal community than Jammu's xenophobia? Masud Choudhary, founding VC of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, describes the irony of how Bakarwals, whose people have repeatedly made great sacrifices for India, are now conveniently being branded as 'anti-nationals'. Read the full feature here.
Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director of brands Chanel and Fendi, disparaged the #MeToo movement asking models not to get in the profession if they "don't want" their "pants pulled about". Read more on his shocking comments here.
Amid criticism, the newly autonomous Jawaharlal Nehru University has proposed a new course under the newly formed School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies (SSIS) to train pandits, experts in religious tourism and Vaastu Shastra. The move is expected to bolster Sanskrit studies in the institution. Read the full report here.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi led a candlelight vigil at India Gate on Thursday night to protest the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, saying the country cannot continue to treat its women the way it does. Watch the full report.
#BeingADalit – Celebrating the 127th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar
What is it like to be a Dalit in 2018? A senior IAS officer says it is an existential question. Read the full piece here.
#BeingADalit: As ‘low caste’ children clean the classrooms for upper caste students, read how in UP's Saharanpur, caste discrimination begins from the classroom itself.
As the BJP leadership shouts from the rooftop that no one else ever respected and honoured Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar as much as they do, resentment among the Dalit masses keeps haunting the party. Read the full report here.
The Bhim Army is attempting to change the image of the average Dalit by appropriating symbols that have been associated with the upper castes. But does its growth mirror the early years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)? Read the full report here.
Agree or Disagree?
Dr Ambedkar came very close to the RSS. At many places Dalits have risen through the ranks in RSS. At some places they are also serving as Prant Prachaaraks. But we don’t go out of our way to find out their numbers. Read the full article here.
On reel
Every year on Ambedkar Jayanti the Parliament Street is filled with stalls put up by organisations either supporting the cause of Dalits or by groups consisting of community members. They also arrange for free food and water for everybody who turns up. These stalls or exhibition centres also have traders from all over the country displaying their products. But something was different this year.
https://youtu.be/y2LWnf7rn6s
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
