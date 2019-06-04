English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Kejriwal Govt Makes Public Transport Free For Women and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
Today's Big Story
Arvind Kejriwal government makes travel in Delhi metro, DTC and cluster buses free for women
In a contentious move, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government has decided to make the commute for women in public transport buses and Metro trains free.
Kejriwal said that the decision was taken considering “women’s security”
While the government has ambitious plans for implementation, many questioned the success of the scheme as both the Centre and the city government have 50% equity each in the Delhi Metro.
In faith: CNN-News18’s Rupashree Nanda interviewed Delhi transport minister, Kailash Gahlot, about the feasibility of such a scheme. Interestingly, Gahlot termed the planned zero-fare ride as a subsidy, and said that the Centre has the final say only in cases pertaining to fare.
Gahlot also said that augmentation of DTC buses and the cluster buses is happening at a very rapid pace, and relayed confidence that the increased numbers will support the scheme.
Counterpoint: Meanwhile, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari hit out at the scheme terming it as a “desperate bid to buy votes”. Tiwari said that Kejriwal’s decision is coming in light of the defeat his party faced in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.
In Other News
A heady revision: Following a backlash from leaders of Tamil Nadu over the inclusion of Hindi language in schools under the draft New Education Policy (NEP), the Ministry of Human Resource Development tweaked the contentious parts of the draft that have been put up for public opinion.
Missing flight: An Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft with 13 people onboard went missing on Monday while flying over Arunachal Pradesh. The aircraft took off from Jorhat air base at 12.25 pm and was last contacted by ground agencies at 1 pm.
A step-up: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has been given a five-year extension as well as a Cabinet rank in the government. According to officials, he had played a key role during the Balakot air strike after the Pulwama terror attack and the cross-border surgical strike
Heatwave conditions: The pre-monsoon rainfall in the country has been the second lowest in 65 years. All the four meteorological divisions in Northwest India, Central India, East-Northeast India, and South Peninsula - recorded deficit rainfall of 30 per cent, 18 per cent, 14 per cent and 47 per cent.
Big Apple reveal: Apple has debuted the new Mac Pro, which has an entry-level configuration featuring an eight-core Xeon processor, 32 GB of RAM, a Radeon Pro 580 X graphics card and a 256 GB SSD. The Mac Pro can run three streams of 8K workload, and 12 streams of 4K. Read more about it here.
Unexpected win: Pakistan registered their first win of the ICC World Cup against England, edging the hosts by 14 runs in a thriller at Trent Bridge on Monday. The win came despite a 130-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Joe Root for the fifth wicket.
On Our Specials
Way forward?: The draft New Education Policy includes some long-awaited shifts in the education sector like the inclusion of both early childhood education and secondary education to the Right to Education Act, strengthening of decentralised mechanisms for teacher management and the expansion of school nutrition programme. However, it also proposes loosening of mandated quality norms and removes the role of government for recognition of schools. Anjela Taneja writes how the draft policy could be giving parents the power to act as regulators of India’s private schools.
On Reel
Arvind Kejriwal announced free metro and bus rides for women commuters, in a bid to make public transport safer for them. Delhi residents, however, remained divided over the move. Here's what they said.
Arvind Kejriwal government makes travel in Delhi metro, DTC and cluster buses free for women
In a contentious move, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government has decided to make the commute for women in public transport buses and Metro trains free.
Kejriwal said that the decision was taken considering “women’s security”
While the government has ambitious plans for implementation, many questioned the success of the scheme as both the Centre and the city government have 50% equity each in the Delhi Metro.
In faith: CNN-News18’s Rupashree Nanda interviewed Delhi transport minister, Kailash Gahlot, about the feasibility of such a scheme. Interestingly, Gahlot termed the planned zero-fare ride as a subsidy, and said that the Centre has the final say only in cases pertaining to fare.
Gahlot also said that augmentation of DTC buses and the cluster buses is happening at a very rapid pace, and relayed confidence that the increased numbers will support the scheme.
Counterpoint: Meanwhile, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari hit out at the scheme terming it as a “desperate bid to buy votes”. Tiwari said that Kejriwal’s decision is coming in light of the defeat his party faced in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.
In Other News
A heady revision: Following a backlash from leaders of Tamil Nadu over the inclusion of Hindi language in schools under the draft New Education Policy (NEP), the Ministry of Human Resource Development tweaked the contentious parts of the draft that have been put up for public opinion.
Missing flight: An Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft with 13 people onboard went missing on Monday while flying over Arunachal Pradesh. The aircraft took off from Jorhat air base at 12.25 pm and was last contacted by ground agencies at 1 pm.
A step-up: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has been given a five-year extension as well as a Cabinet rank in the government. According to officials, he had played a key role during the Balakot air strike after the Pulwama terror attack and the cross-border surgical strike
Heatwave conditions: The pre-monsoon rainfall in the country has been the second lowest in 65 years. All the four meteorological divisions in Northwest India, Central India, East-Northeast India, and South Peninsula - recorded deficit rainfall of 30 per cent, 18 per cent, 14 per cent and 47 per cent.
Big Apple reveal: Apple has debuted the new Mac Pro, which has an entry-level configuration featuring an eight-core Xeon processor, 32 GB of RAM, a Radeon Pro 580 X graphics card and a 256 GB SSD. The Mac Pro can run three streams of 8K workload, and 12 streams of 4K. Read more about it here.
Unexpected win: Pakistan registered their first win of the ICC World Cup against England, edging the hosts by 14 runs in a thriller at Trent Bridge on Monday. The win came despite a 130-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Joe Root for the fifth wicket.
On Our Specials
Way forward?: The draft New Education Policy includes some long-awaited shifts in the education sector like the inclusion of both early childhood education and secondary education to the Right to Education Act, strengthening of decentralised mechanisms for teacher management and the expansion of school nutrition programme. However, it also proposes loosening of mandated quality norms and removes the role of government for recognition of schools. Anjela Taneja writes how the draft policy could be giving parents the power to act as regulators of India’s private schools.
On Reel
Arvind Kejriwal announced free metro and bus rides for women commuters, in a bid to make public transport safer for them. Delhi residents, however, remained divided over the move. Here's what they said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- iPadOS at WWDC 2019: You Wanted iOS And macOS to Merge, But Apple Has Instead Erected a Third Pivot
- How the Champagne Industry is Using Technology to Take on Counterfeit Bottles
- In Russia, Tinder Will Have to Hand Over User Data if the Government Demands It
- Delhi CM Announces Free Bus, Metro Rides for Women: Here’s a Look at Other Cities With Free Public Transport
- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are On Exotic Vacation with Taimur, See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results