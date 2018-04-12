English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak |Kulgam Encounter, Rape Accused BJP MLA's Midnight Drama and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Four civilians and a soldier were killed in an encounter between military and militant forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam. The Indian army had allegedly cornered three militants who escaped after a prolonged fire-fight. Read the full report here.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday told lawmakers that his own personal data was included in that of 87 million or so Facebook users that was improperly shared with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica. But he pushed back on Congress members' suggestions that users do not have enough control of their data on Facebook in the wake of the privacy scandal at the world's largest social media network. Read more details about Zuckerberg’s testimony here.
BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping an 18-year-old girl in Unnao, ruffled major drama late on Wednesday night when he staged a false surrender at the Lucknow SSP's office soon after it was reported that senior BJP leaders had intervened in the matter. Read up on all the drama here.
Taking a dig at PM Modi’s proposed day-long fast against the complete washout of Parliament’s Budget session, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that one hoped that he would also fast over the latest custodial killing in Uttar Pradesh. Read all his comments here.
As Cauveri protests intensify, DMK is planning to show black flags on Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Chennai to attend the Defence Expo. This comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sit on a one-day fast to protest against the washout of the second half of Budget Session of Parliament.
In a major embarrassment for the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a Maharashtra farmer on Tuesday ended his life by consuming poison in his farmland, blaming the ruling NDA government for his step. His suicide note names PM Modi as one of those responsible. Read the full story here.
Jammu & Kashmir was excluded from the map of India in distributed at a recent event held at the Health Ministry. The erroneous map was circulated by a World Health Organisation affiliated organization and also showed Akshai Chin as part of China. Read about the faux pas as here.
The Supreme Court bench refused to initiate a debate over the manner in which a Hindu woman should make her consent explicit for marriage, stating that the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act were sufficiently clear. The refusal came in response to a PIL that questions the validity of the provisions in the Act that consider only insanity and unsoundness of mind as grounds to nullify a valid consent or marriage. Read the full report here.
Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, arrested for the alleged killing of her daughter Sheena Bora, was discharged from the J J Hospital and taken back to Byculla prison in Mumbai. She had been undergoing treatment for an alleged case of drug overdose. Read more details.
Read how the US Senate's tech illiteracy saved Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg. The problem was that once Zuckerberg responded to the senators’ questions -- and he largely stuck to a very strict script in doing so -- the lack of tech knowledge among those asking him questions was exposed. The result? Zuckerberg was rarely pressed, rarely forced off his talking points, almost never made to answer for the very real questions his platform faces. Read the full report.
Photojournalist Biplab Mondol, who had been covering the Panchayat elections violence in Bengal, was allegedly abducted, beaten up and threatened by TMC goons on April 9 in West Bengal’s 24 Parganas. Read the full report here.
India needs full-time NSA in Maldives to keep China, Pakistan in check. System of a regular NSA in another Indian Ocean republic, Mauritius is in place since 1983. All these 35 years, it has worked well. Why can’t this be tried in Maldives, especially when the island is going through such a turbulent period? Read the author's views here.
Cricketers Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard talk about the Mumbai Indians' winning formula.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stvxsdWLYfc
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|57
|43
|45
|145
|2
|England
|26
|31
|21
|78
|4
|South Africa
|10
|7
|9
|26
|5
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|6
|Canada
|8
|22
|18
|48
|7
|Scotland
|7
|11
|14
|32
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|8
|23
|9
|Cyprus
|5
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|5
|4
|12
|12
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|5
|11
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|16
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|17
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
