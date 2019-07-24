News18 Daybreak | Kumaraswamy Govt Falls After Losing Trust Vote, BJP to Take Call on Next Karnataka CM and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

HD Kumaraswamy govt falls after losing trust vote, Yeddyurappa likely to become CM

After a three-week-long political tussle in Karnataka, the confidence motion moved by HD Kumaraswamy was defeated with 99 members voting for the alliance and 105 against it in a House of 225. The coalition's fall in the state has paved the way for the BJP to return to power in the state.

Section 144 was also imposed in Bengaluru for 48 hours after clashes broke out between Congress and BJP workers.

What’s next: State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa, who had to quit within 56 hours after being sworn in as the chief minister in May last year, is likely to be back at the helm after his seventh attempt at the coalition yielded the desired results.

But there are also doubts over whether the JDS-Congress alliance will continue after today’s fall since the grand-old party has time and again expressed its discomfort with the coalition.

‘Defeat of democracy’: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi likened the development to "a defeat of democracy and honesty" and said that the "greed" of the BJP had prevailed. He blamed the saffron party when he said that Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka was always a target for vested interests, both within and outside.

Violating orders: Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday expelled lone party MLA N Mahesh in Karnataka for "violating" the party's decision to vote in favour of the HD Kumaraswamy government that lost the trust vote in the assembly. According to the BSP supremo, Mahesh had violated the party high command order, “which is indiscipline and the party has considered it seriously”.

PM didn't ask Trump to mediate on Kashmir, says Jaishankar as opposition corners govt on claim

US President Donald Trump’s claim that Modi had asked him to play the role of a mediator on Kashmir led to a massive uproar in the Parliament on Tuesday with the members of the Opposition shouting slogans of “Pradhan mantri sadan main aao (PM come to the house) and Pradhan mantri jawab do (PM must reply). In response to the hue and cry, Jaishankar said he was "categorically assuring the house" that no such request had been made by PM Modi to the American president.

In Other News

Deserving snub: In a relief for the thousands of home buyers left in the lurch the Supreme Court on Tuesday cancelled the RERA registration of the Amrapali Group thereby banning the real estate company from undertaking any housing project even in future. The top court also asked the state-run National Buildings Construction to complete all pending projects and hand them over to the home buyers.

Over the moon: A day after launching the country's second moon mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday said the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is in "good health" and moving in the "right direction".

Resolving bad blood: Imran Khan's first face-to-face talks with Donald Trump has removed the "vacuum" in bilateral ties and allowed the Prime Minister to present Pakistan's point of view to the US President. US-Pakistan relations had been rocky ever since Trump assumed charge.

Taking over: Boris Johnson, the ebullient Brexiteer who has promised to lead Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal by Halloween, will replace Theresa May as prime minister. Johnson's elevation to power is likely to lead to closer ties between India and UK considering his "personal connect" with PM Modi.

On Our Specials

Liar, liar?: US President Donald Trump’s comments that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked for mediation in Kashmir has literally set the cat among the pigeons, both on Twitter and to a lesser extent in South Block. Zakka Jacob writes that the president's comments were not just bombast, but ill-informed bombast.

Darkness comes to light: Major anomalies in the Meghalaya power department came to light after the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Meghalaya Assembly summoned the state electricity department. Purbasha Bhattacharjee reports that more than 1,400 villages in the state are yet to be fully electrified.

On Reel

Brexit hardliner Boris Johnson has finally won the race to lead Britain's governing Conservative Party. But his time in office is not likely to be an easy one. Here are the challenges that await UK's new prime minister.