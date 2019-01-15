English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Kumbh Mela Commences in UP's Prayagraj and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
What to Watch Out For
Kumbh Chronicles: Kumbh Mela commences today at Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj
The Prayagraj Kumbh mela, the grand congregation of Hindu devotees that takes place four times over a course of 12 years, begins today. The festivities commenced with the shahi snan or the holy dip with sadhus from 13 akhadas (tent) taking a dip in the rivers along where the mela takes place. More than 12 crore people are expected to take part in the events over the next 50 days. Read News18.com’s stories on the historic akhada set up my members of the kinnar community and the ‘Mullah Ji’ who lights up the Kumbh for the many devotees.
BSP Supremo Mayawati to kick start election campaign on 63rd birthday
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will kick start the BSP campaign for the upcoming polls. She is expected to spell out her party’s views on the political situation and the tie-up with Samajwadi party. “All the leaders of Samajwadi Party, Indian National Lok Dal, Janta Dal (S), Janta Congress Chattisgarh and some more regional parties might be invited to attend the birthday programme,” a senior BSP leader disclosed. On Saturday, in a historic move, BSP and SP announced their pre-poll alliance. Akhilesh Yadav, who will also be celebrating his wife Dimple Yadav’s birthday, is likely to call on Mayawati at her house to greet her.
West Bengal to file response on BJP’s rath yatra plea in SC today
The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government will file its response to the Supreme Court on a plea by the BJP seeking permission to take out rath yatra in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party had submitted a plea to the apex court after the Calcutta HC order allowing the ‘Save Democracy Yatra’ was set aside following an appeal by the state government.The WB government had cited law and order disruptions as reasons for not allowing the yatra. The Bengal CM had also stressed that the yatra is not just political in nature but had religious overtones.
Rajasthan to felicitate people taking care of stray cows on R-Day and I-Day
Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Congress government in Rajasthan is preparing to felicitate those taking care of stray cows. According to a letter issued to all district collectors by the Directorate of Gopalan on December 28, “Those charitable and sensitive citizens, who have adopted stray cows, will be felicitated at the state level by the district collector on Independence/ Republic Day.” Under the previous BJP government, Rajasthan became the first state to have a ‘Cow Minister’. Pramod Bhaya is now the ‘Cow Minister’ in the Ashok Gehlot-led government.
What You May Have Missed
BJP and JD(S) at loggerheads over three Congress MLAs over allegations of horse-trading
BJP sources confirmed on Monday that the party is in efforts to poach three disgruntled Congress MLAs and if all goes to plan Karnataka will have a new government after Makar Sankranti. The three MLAs are said to be camping in a hotel in Mumbai. Chief Minister Kumaraswamy rubbished the allegations saying that all the three Congress members are in touch with him and that there is no threat to the government. Meanwhile, state BJP president Yedyurappa said that 104 BJP legislators are camping out in the national capital. Last year, the BJP in Karnataka lost by a very narrow margin after the Janata Dal(Secular) and Congress moved to form a coalition government.
Gujarat becomes first state to implement quota bill day after it is approved
A day after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for the new quota bill according 10% reservation to the economically weaker sections in the general category, the Gujarat government announced that it would implement the provisions in jobs and education. “From Makar Sankranti — January 14, 2019 — the economically weaker sections of non-reserved candidates will start getting benefit of 10 per cent reservation in higher education admissions and government jobs…,” Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said in an official release.
Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and 7 others named in 12000-page chargesheet
The Delhi police on Monday filed a 12000 page chargesheet naming former JNU students Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and others almost three years after they were accused of raising ‘anti-India slogans. The accused have been charged with several offences including sedition punishment for voluntarily causing hurt. "We congratulate the Delhi Police, the Home Ministry and the government for waking up from their deep slumber 3 years after 9 Feb 2016, and barely 3 months before the general elections 2019 and filing a charge sheet against us," Khalid and Bhattacharya said in a joint statement on Monday. Patiala House Court has taken cognizance of the chargesheet.
Centre mulls over increasing tax exemption limit ahead of 2019 polls
Centre will decide on whether to increase the income tax exemption limit for individuals to Rs. 5 lakhs ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The income tax exemption limit till last year was 2.5 lakh per annum. Sources have however said that the indirect tax policy is unlikely to see any change. The government is also not likely to cut corporate tax rate for remaining 1% corporate taxpayers.
On Reel
One of the biggest congregation of Hindu devotees, the Kumbh Mela began on Tuesday morning. Around 12 crore devotees are expected to join in the festivities this year. News18.com brings to you Kumbh Chronicles straight from the ghats of Prayagraj.
