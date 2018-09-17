English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Left's Victory in JNUSU Polls, Rewari Gang Rape Case and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Main accused in the Rewari gang rape, Nishu Phogat.
Lal salaam: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) election results were announced on Sunday with Left Unity, an alliance of four left parties on campus, winning the top four positions. The Left-backed All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) had come together to form the ‘United Left’ alliance against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
'Ravan' released: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was released from Saharanpur Jail on Friday morning, has vowed to 'uproot' the Narendra Modi government in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But will the release of Ravan give the Congress Party an edge over SP-BSP in 2019? Speculation is rife about the leader's alleged closeness to the Congress.
Shelter horror: Six hearing- and speech-impaired inmates of a shelter home in the Madhya Pradesh have accused their elderly owner of sexually exploiting them since 2010. On the complaint of the victims, two FIRs were lodged against shelter homeowner MP Awasthi — a retired Army personnel — his brother and the caretaker’s husband.
Rewari arrests: The main accused in the Rewari gang rape, identified as Nishu Phogat, has been arrested, Nuh SP Naazneen Bhasin said. Rewari SP Rajesh Duggal, who has been accused of failing to take prompt action, has been shunted out and will be replaced by the SP of chief minister's security, Rahul Sharma, they said. Duggal will now lead a battalion of Haryana Armed Police in Hisar.
Space observer: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday successfully launched into space the NovaSAR and S1-4 earth observation satellites of UK from the spaceport here and successfully placed them in the designated orbit.
Love jihad: Fanning the 'love jihad' controversy, the West Bengal unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has advised the Hindu girls and women to be wary of Muslim youth, who are drawing inspiration from Bollywood heroes, trying to lure them in love. It also alleged that Muslim men are getting paid to do the job.
No matter what you make of Reham Khan's literary foray, one thing becomes increasingly clear within even one cursory conversation with her: the book doesn’t quite do justice to the person. The book is self-indulgent, the woman I spoke to several times in the days leading up to the official book launch is not. Sonali Kokra writes that while the book is most certainly a detailed, unforgiving portrayal of what goes on in Imran Khan’s life away from the public eye and the camera’s glare. But it’s not just that.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence at a mosque in Indore is significant on several counts catering to both domestic and international politics. Coming at a time when Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizroram Assembly polls are barely 75 days away and countdown for 2019 Lok Sabha elections has begun, Modi’s reverence towards Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, his attentiveness towards religious hymns and acceptance of a shawl has a powerful political signal. Read Rashid Kidwai's take on the PM's recent mosque visit.
Set in the anxious town of Amritsar, he narrates the story through three characters. Vicky Kaushal plays a confused local DJ madly in love with fiesty Rumi, played with a lot of energy by Taapsee Pannu. Situation gets tense when their lovestory doesn’t remain a secret. Enter Abhishek Bachchan’s NRI banker Robbie and it gets even more intense. Watch News18's review of Manmarziyaa, a tale of love, lust and passion.
Set in the anxious town of Amritsar, he narrates the story through three characters. Vicky Kaushal plays a confused local DJ madly in love with fiesty Rumi, played with a lot of energy by Taapsee Pannu. Situation gets tense when their lovestory doesn’t remain a secret. Enter Abhishek Bachchan’s NRI banker Robbie and it gets even more intense. Watch News18's review of Manmarziyaa, a tale of love, lust and passion.
