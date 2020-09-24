News18 Daybreak | Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die Amid Oppn Protests, 1,085 People Succumb to COVID-19 in Past 24 Hrs and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Union Minister Suresh Angadi Succumbs to COVID-19- PM, President Express Grief; India Records Over 56 Lakh COVID-19 Cases

Union Minister of State for Railways and Karnataka BJP MP Suresh Angadi died on Wednesday a week after being hospitalised for coronavirus. The 65-year-old passed away at Delhi's AIIMS trauma centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility, said sources. A fourth-term MP from Belagavi, Angadi is the first Union minister to have died of coronavirus.

COVID count: India's COVID-19 case count has crossed the 56-lakh mark with a rise of 83,347 new cases. In the last 24 hours, 1,085 deaths were recorded in the country, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total case count now stands at 56,46,011 including 9,68,377 active cases, 45,87,614 cured and discharged cases. A total of 90,020 people have died due to COVID-19 in India till now.

‘Emerging hotspots’: Health authorities in Delhi have identified Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Model Town, and Paschim Vihar as "emerging hotspots" based on the caseload in these areas. Thirty-three areas have been designated as “emerging hotspots” by the capital's administration.

In Other News

NCB summons: The Narcotics Control Bureau investigating the Bollywood-drugs nexus related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has summoned actresses Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet and Deepika Padukone for questioning.

House watch: The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, bringing the Monsoon Session of Parliament to an end eight days ahead of schedule. Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die after the passage of the Major Port Authorities Bill.

CAG report: Both Dassault, the manufacturer of India’s frontline 4.5 generation Rafale fighters, and MBDA, the European weapon maker whose hardware has been installed on the state-of-the-art aircraft, were “not earnest” about fulfilling their offset commitments, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report has noted.

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma brought to the fore some effortless batting as he guided the Mumbai Indians to what was eventually a comprehensive 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. He smashed, clearing the ground with utmost ease, the KKR bowlers into submission for a 54-ball 80 and powered Mumbai to an imposing 195/5.

On Our Specials

‘Patchwork pandemic’: While looking at COVID-19 trackers that show a deceleration of the number of daily recorded cases in India over the last few days, many wonder if the virus has peaked in India. Much of the decline is attributed to the dramatic fall of new cases in Maharashtra, but daily confirmed cases have also fallen in other high burden states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Oomen C Kurian writes Will there be a single coronavirus peak in India?

Cleaner air?: The national lockdown imposed earlier this year to control the Covid-19 pandemic significantly improved air quality in seven cities across the country. However, semi-urban and rural regions did not see improvements on a similar scale. These findings were revealed as part of the CPCB study on the impact of lockdown on ambient air quality. Some cities, like Delhi, saw improvements in both phases of lockdown, while Mumbai saw more improvements during the middle phase of lockdown between April and May. Nikhil Ghanekar writed.