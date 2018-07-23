English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 Daybreak | Lynch Mob Strikes in Alwar Again, Village in Jharkhand Without Ration Cards and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead.
In case you missed it
Starving Jharkhand: When Monowara lost her eldest son in 2005, it was not sadness that engulfed her home, but a sense of worry. Monowara had to start working to feed her eight other children. With no ration or widow pension, all that she could do was to wait for her then eight-year-old son to be old enough to work as a temporary labourer. Thirteen years later, Monowara still lives in a small hut in Jharkhand’s Chandrapara village in Pakur district. She makes and sells bidis with the help of her children. Read the latest addition to News18’s exclusive investigation series into starvation and hunger deaths in Jharkhand.
No-trust drama: The much anticipated no-confidence motion moved by the Telugu Desam Party against the BJP government took place on Friday. While the ruling party and the NDA alliance won with a clear margin, the day long debates included leaders from a combine of Opposition parties. Speaking in favour of the motion, Congress President Rahul Gandhi lambasted the Modi government over issues such as the alleged lack of transparency in the Rafale aircraft deal with France, ‘jumla’ strikes, involvement in the Doklam controversy, farmers’ crisis, rising lynchings and hate, among other things. TDP leaders such as Kesineni Srinivasan raised the issues of the government’s failure to grant Andhra Pradesh special status. However, in his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Congress for playing divisive politics, referring to Gandhi as a dynast and also hedged up Congress’s political history to prove his point. He also accused the Congress of being anti-development and playing upon the emotions of the poor and marginalised groups of people.
Hugging limelight: Rahul Gandhi ruled headlines and social media posts on Friday after he finished his fiery speech in Parliament by hugging PM Modi. The PM, who was initially caught off-guard, soon regained composure and called back Gandhi to congratulate him. After the hug, Gandhi was also caught on camera, winking. The Congress President, who spoke against various aspects of the government including lack of women’s safety or its alleged preference of for industrialists. The hug became instantly viral on social media, with many including the Lok Sabha Spekaer Sumitra Mahajan who held that the act may have been unbecoming in the Parliament. Modi also slammed Gandhi for the ‘unwanted hug’ in a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
Visible rift: Post Shiv Sena’s decision to abstain from participating in the no-trust vote, BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday made it clear to party workers in Maharashtra that there would be no alliance with bitter ally Shiv Sena for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. According to reports, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray received several phone calls from Shah prior to the vote, though no conversation was established.
Alwar lynching: A 28-year-old Haryana resident was allegedly lynched in Ramgarh area of the district on suspicion of cow smuggling. The incident comes a year after a man, in his 50s, was beaten to death by a group of alleged cow vigilantes in Alwar. Rakbar Khan, 28, and another man were taking two cows to their village in Haryana through a forest area near Lalawandi in Alwar district on Friday night, when a group of people severely thrashed Khan, Ramgarh police station SHO Subhash Sharma said. The victim’s family refused to bury the body, and have been protesting with the body in the Kolegaon region.
J&K cop killed: A Jammu and Kashmir police constable who had been abducted by militants from his native village in Kulgam district late on Friday night was found dead in Qaimoh on Saturday. The three terrorists who were believed to be behind the torture and killing of the constable were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam on Sunday. Forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area. The search operation turned into a gun-battle as the militants fired upon the forces, prompting retaliation.
Sanitary freedom:The GST Council on Saturday exempted sanitary napkins from the tax, ending months of outrage over the government’s decision to levy a 12 per cent charge on the essential commodity. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 28th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, Maharashtra finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the government had decided to exempt sanitary napkins. He added that tax on bamboo had also been slashed to 12 per cent. But sanitary napkins aren’t the only thing. Read the list of items that will be effected by the GST reshuffle.
Kanhaiya let off: The Delhi High Court has set aside Jawaharlal Nehru University's move to penalise Kanhaiya Kumar for breach of discipline, saying the order was “illegal, irrational and irregular." The court has asked JNU to decide the matter after according proper hearing to the parties concerned.
Agree or disagree?
Is BJP in a fix in Maharashtra after having given a very long rope to its oldest ally Shiv Sena? And moreover, what are the compulsions that is forcing the BJP bosses to continue with the alliance with Sena, whose 18 MPs abstained during debate and voting on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday? Has the Sena finally crossed the Laxman Rekha by snubbing the BJP? Senior journalist Venkatesh Kesari explores the question in depth.
Rahul Gandhi was the protagonist in the first half of the no-trust drama in the Lok Sabha. He consciously positioned himself as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's opponent-in-chief. Presumably, the idea was to lay claim to leadership of the mahagathbandhan-to-be. Read senior journalist Bhavdeep Kang’s take on the Congress President’s aggressive stance during the no-confidence motion.
On reel
For most living in urban India, standing in a long ration queue to get a quota of rice and grains may be a thing of the past, but for many Indians who struggle to arrange a meal for a day, ration is often one of the basic support to ensure a bare minimum sustenance. Watch News18’s video of the story of a village in Jharkhand which has suffered the maximum brunt of a failing PDS ration system after the introduction of National Food Security Act.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DeYtoH8u-p4
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Also Watch
Starving Jharkhand: When Monowara lost her eldest son in 2005, it was not sadness that engulfed her home, but a sense of worry. Monowara had to start working to feed her eight other children. With no ration or widow pension, all that she could do was to wait for her then eight-year-old son to be old enough to work as a temporary labourer. Thirteen years later, Monowara still lives in a small hut in Jharkhand’s Chandrapara village in Pakur district. She makes and sells bidis with the help of her children. Read the latest addition to News18’s exclusive investigation series into starvation and hunger deaths in Jharkhand.
No-trust drama: The much anticipated no-confidence motion moved by the Telugu Desam Party against the BJP government took place on Friday. While the ruling party and the NDA alliance won with a clear margin, the day long debates included leaders from a combine of Opposition parties. Speaking in favour of the motion, Congress President Rahul Gandhi lambasted the Modi government over issues such as the alleged lack of transparency in the Rafale aircraft deal with France, ‘jumla’ strikes, involvement in the Doklam controversy, farmers’ crisis, rising lynchings and hate, among other things. TDP leaders such as Kesineni Srinivasan raised the issues of the government’s failure to grant Andhra Pradesh special status. However, in his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Congress for playing divisive politics, referring to Gandhi as a dynast and also hedged up Congress’s political history to prove his point. He also accused the Congress of being anti-development and playing upon the emotions of the poor and marginalised groups of people.
Hugging limelight: Rahul Gandhi ruled headlines and social media posts on Friday after he finished his fiery speech in Parliament by hugging PM Modi. The PM, who was initially caught off-guard, soon regained composure and called back Gandhi to congratulate him. After the hug, Gandhi was also caught on camera, winking. The Congress President, who spoke against various aspects of the government including lack of women’s safety or its alleged preference of for industrialists. The hug became instantly viral on social media, with many including the Lok Sabha Spekaer Sumitra Mahajan who held that the act may have been unbecoming in the Parliament. Modi also slammed Gandhi for the ‘unwanted hug’ in a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
Visible rift: Post Shiv Sena’s decision to abstain from participating in the no-trust vote, BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday made it clear to party workers in Maharashtra that there would be no alliance with bitter ally Shiv Sena for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. According to reports, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray received several phone calls from Shah prior to the vote, though no conversation was established.
Alwar lynching: A 28-year-old Haryana resident was allegedly lynched in Ramgarh area of the district on suspicion of cow smuggling. The incident comes a year after a man, in his 50s, was beaten to death by a group of alleged cow vigilantes in Alwar. Rakbar Khan, 28, and another man were taking two cows to their village in Haryana through a forest area near Lalawandi in Alwar district on Friday night, when a group of people severely thrashed Khan, Ramgarh police station SHO Subhash Sharma said. The victim’s family refused to bury the body, and have been protesting with the body in the Kolegaon region.
J&K cop killed: A Jammu and Kashmir police constable who had been abducted by militants from his native village in Kulgam district late on Friday night was found dead in Qaimoh on Saturday. The three terrorists who were believed to be behind the torture and killing of the constable were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam on Sunday. Forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area. The search operation turned into a gun-battle as the militants fired upon the forces, prompting retaliation.
Sanitary freedom:The GST Council on Saturday exempted sanitary napkins from the tax, ending months of outrage over the government’s decision to levy a 12 per cent charge on the essential commodity. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 28th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, Maharashtra finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the government had decided to exempt sanitary napkins. He added that tax on bamboo had also been slashed to 12 per cent. But sanitary napkins aren’t the only thing. Read the list of items that will be effected by the GST reshuffle.
Kanhaiya let off: The Delhi High Court has set aside Jawaharlal Nehru University's move to penalise Kanhaiya Kumar for breach of discipline, saying the order was “illegal, irrational and irregular." The court has asked JNU to decide the matter after according proper hearing to the parties concerned.
Agree or disagree?
Is BJP in a fix in Maharashtra after having given a very long rope to its oldest ally Shiv Sena? And moreover, what are the compulsions that is forcing the BJP bosses to continue with the alliance with Sena, whose 18 MPs abstained during debate and voting on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday? Has the Sena finally crossed the Laxman Rekha by snubbing the BJP? Senior journalist Venkatesh Kesari explores the question in depth.
Rahul Gandhi was the protagonist in the first half of the no-trust drama in the Lok Sabha. He consciously positioned himself as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's opponent-in-chief. Presumably, the idea was to lay claim to leadership of the mahagathbandhan-to-be. Read senior journalist Bhavdeep Kang’s take on the Congress President’s aggressive stance during the no-confidence motion.
On reel
For most living in urban India, standing in a long ration queue to get a quota of rice and grains may be a thing of the past, but for many Indians who struggle to arrange a meal for a day, ration is often one of the basic support to ensure a bare minimum sustenance. Watch News18’s video of the story of a village in Jharkhand which has suffered the maximum brunt of a failing PDS ration system after the introduction of National Food Security Act.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DeYtoH8u-p4
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Parineeti and Arjun Kapoor Walked For Shantanu and Nikhil Looking Every Bit Royal;Watch Video
- Honda Cars India Recalls 7290 Units of Amaze Compact Sedan for EPS Preventive Inspection
- Hamilton Retakes F1 Lead with 'Miracle' Victory in Germany
- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Anil Kapoor, Rhea and Herself; See Pic
- Dhadak Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor Have a Winning Chemistry
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...