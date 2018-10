News18 Daybreak | Madras HC Upholds Disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs, Delhi Minor Boy Lynched and Other Stories You May Have Missed

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday said Alok Verma still remains the director and his number 2 Rakesh Asthana will continue as the special director of the agency despite being divested of their powers. The clarification comes just a day before the Supreme Court hears the petition filed by Verma challenging the government decision to bar him from entering his office and to send him on a forced leave. YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy was stabbed just below the shoulder on his arm at the Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday. Jagan, who is the leader of opposition in Andhra Pradesh, was leaving the lounge to board the flight to Hyderabad when a man approached him to take a selfie and attacked him with a knife that is generally used in cockfights, injuring him on the left shoulder.: An eight-year-old boy studying in a madrasa in Delhi ’s Malviya Nagar was allegedly beaten to death by minors on Thursday following a scuffle over playing cricket. A senior police officer said the incident occurred when there was a fight between the boys studying in the madrasa and those living in the area over playing cricket. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at two locations of human rights watchdog Amnesty International India in Bengaluru in connection with a foreign exchange contravention case.The Madras High court order upholding the disqualification of 18 Tamil Nadu MLAs will now effectively bring down the voting strength in the 234-member House to 213. The verdict may be a breather for EPS-OPS governments, TTV ca cause problems both in the Assembly as well as in the 2019 polls.Academic Kancha Ilaiah has hit back at some members of the Delhi University’s (DU) academic council who want three of his books removed from the political science syllabus for being “vitriolic towards Hindu faith”. In a statement, Ilaiah said the demand was an “unfortunate, anti-academic attempt, which is part of the larger RSS-BJP agenda to not allow plural ideas to be taught in universities”.In 2017, BTS made an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, where Ellen announced that the fan craze the band was generating was no less than the Beatlemania from over 50 years ago - the name that was given to the phenomenal fan frenzy the Beatles created in the early 60s. It was a phenomenon that lasted well into the 70s and can be seen even today in turgid editorials in music periodicals and carefully curated vinyl collections kept in storehouses of music connoisseurs. Recently, a BBC article about BTS fandom again drew the comparison which by now has become almost old news: BTS is today's Beatles. But is there any truth to that assumption? Rakhi Bose explores .​Here's what can happen next in Tamil Nadu politics as Madras high court upholds speaker's order of disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs.(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here