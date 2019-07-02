News18 Daybreak | Maharashtra Rains Kill Over 20 and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Over 20 killed in monsoon mayhem, public holiday declared as Mumbai struggles to stay afloat in monsoon downpour

Over 20 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai and Pune, with heavy rains forcing authorities to declare a public holiday today to ensure the safety of Mumbaikars. At least 12 people were killed and six others injured after a compound wall collapsed today due to heavy rains in the Malad area. Authorities have issued an advisory asking people to avoid stepping out of their homes. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted intermittent rains.

Follow the live updates here.

Rajya Sabha approves extension of President’s rule in J&K after Amit Shah says ‘will win their hearts’

Responding to criticism that the BJP was trying to run Jammu and Kashmir through proxy by invoking Article 356 (pertaining to President’s Rule) of the Constitution, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said his party did not need resort to such measures as it already has enough presence in other states. Shah was speaking during the Rajya Sabha debate over the extension of the President’s rule in the state and the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill. The upper house passed both the bills.

In Other News

Shaky ground: The resignations of two Congress MLAs, Anand Singh, and Ramesh Jarkiholi, from the Karnataka Assembly on Monday has sent ripples across the political circles in the state, with the Congress going into a huddle to keep its flock together. Party president Gundu Rao, however, denied that the coalition government was on shaky ground.

Ditch attempt: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday reiterated that party workers had urged Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his decision to step down from the post of Congress president. Gehlot's statement came after he and other chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states met Gandhi in Delhi.

Controversial stand-in: Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol has appointed another person as his ‘representative’ to take care of his constituency Gurdaspur. The move is likely to provide the Punjab Congress much-needed ammunition against the BJP Member of Parliament.

ICC World Cup 2019: England, in a must-win game, gave a supreme performance with the bat to hand India a 31-run defeat – their first loss of the tournament. England, under pressure, played aggressively and posted a mammoth 337 for 7 while India finished with 306 for 5.

Hong Kong protests: The protests in Hong Kong took a violent turn after the agitators stormed the Legislative Council on the anniversary of the city’s 1997 return to Chinese rule on Monday amid widespread anger over the extradition bill. Police even fired tear gas and baton-charged the protesters.

On Our Specials

Reality check: After putting its plans for the renewable energy sector on hold in the interim budget, the government must now come up with a multi-dimensional policy framework to put the sector back on growth trajectory and meet the lofty targets it set for itself for the next few years. With the Modi government pushing for a switch to renewable modes of energy, Aditya Sharma looks at the feasibility of the green energy dream.

Rajeev Masand reviews: There is a lot of talk of aukaat and jaat in Article 15. The film’s title refers to the provision in the Indian Constitution that prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, and place of birth. Yet it’s no secret that even today across much of India caste remains the enduring marker of identity, and the singular cause of conflict and violence. Read Rajeev Masand's review of Article 15 here.

On Reel

On Sunday, Zaira Wasim announced that she has decided to quit Bollywood, stating that it had threatened her relationship with her religion, Islam. From film stars to political leaders, the issue became a boiling topic over the weekend. But is the hue and cry justified?