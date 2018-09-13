English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Mallya's Extradition Trial, Apple's New iPhone and Other Stories You May Have Missed
File photo of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.
The King of Trouble: Coming out after the extradition hearing at the Westminster Magistrates' Court, liquor baron Vijay Mallya said that he had met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving the country. Jaitley immediately issued a statement to deny his claims. Mallya's claims invited a sharp reaction from Jaitley, who said that the statement is "false". In a Facebook blog post, Jaitley wrote: "My attention has been drawn to a statement made to the media by Vijay Mallaya on having met me with an offer of settlement. The statement is factually false in as much as it does not reflect truth (sic)." Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi sought the finance minister's resignation and a thorough probe.
Big Launch: Apple has launched three news iPhones namely the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and the most pocket-friendly version of the three, the iPhone Xr. The iPhone Xs and the Xs Max, which act as the successor to the Apple flagship iPhone X, have been priced at USD 999 and USD 1099 respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone Xr has been priced at USD 749. As always, we don't know when it's coming to India.
Jail For Sidhu? The Supreme Court has agreed to reconsider the quantum of punishment for cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was earlier let off with a fine of a meager Rs 1,000 in the 1998 road rage case. Admitting a review petition filed by the son of the deceased in the incident, the apex court has issued a notice to the Punjab minister on the point of punishment. Navjot Singh Sidhu may face jail term.
Campaign for Rape-Accused Bishop: The Missionaries of Jesus Congregation on Wednesday expressed doubts over the authenticity of the rape complaint filed by nuns against Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the Jalandhar diocese and set up a commission to investigate the “conspiracy to defame the missionary”. In its latest press release, the body said the commission would also investigate the source of revenue of the protesting nuns.
Caste War: The city of Gwalior, which has been simmering with caste tension for months, saw a fresh tussle erupting when a Congress corporator lodged an FIR against over 100 locals for issuing life threats to him. Acting on the complaint, the police booked over 100 persons under SC/ST (Provisions of Atrocities Act).
Parliamentary elections are round the corner and one question which troubles every one’s mind is — will Modi be back as the prime minister? Former AAP leader Ashutosh writes that if defeat can herald the beginning of the end for Modi, Rahul is also on an equally weak wicket. "In a fast changing world, Rahul cannot sit idle. For him, at stake is not the future of the Congress but the future of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. It is assumed that the Nehru-Gandhi tag keeps the Congress afloat, it is the glue which keeps the party united despite several factions. If the Congress loses, the dynasty will be faced with existential crisis. The RSS will love to have a weakened Congress without the Nehru-Gandhi family. Disintegration of the family is their ultimate goal," he writes.
Kerala has witnessed the unedifying spectacle of five young nuns sitting on an indefinite protest outside the High Court in Kochi since Saturday, demanding the arrest of Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of sexually exploiting a nun. What has set tongues wagging is that though the nun made the police complaint on June 29, the police questioned the bishop only once, whereas the victim was interrogated several times in what is being seen as a laboured bid to find loopholes in her statements. The images of the desolate nuns clad in chocolate-coloured habits, holding placards and seeking justice at the busy city junction (unprecedented in the annals of Catholic Church), has shamed and shocked the clergy as well as the laity even as it has exposed the unholy nexus between the Church and politicians who are trying to allegedly sabotage the investigation, writes Kay Benedict.
Cartoonish Mark Knight is being condemned for his 'racist' take on Serena Williams. But the cartoonish doesn't agree with the criticism.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UeXCaFGYUus
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
