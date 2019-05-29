Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

News18 Daybreak | Mamata Banerjee to Arrive in Delhi for Modi's Swearing-in and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 7:33 AM IST
News18 Daybreak | Mamata Banerjee to Arrive in Delhi for Modi's Swearing-in and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
File photo of PM Modi and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Today's Big Story

Day after 51 TMC leaders join BJP, Mamata Banerjee to arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive today for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in Delhi on May 30. Mamata said that it is her constitutional duty to attend the ceremony. She will be returning to Kolkata on May 31.

This comes just a day after the CM made major changes in her cabinet on Tuesday following the drubbing the TMC received in the Lok Sabha elections.

TMC’s troubles:On Tuesday, Banerjee was also dealt a major blow as Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu along with two Bengal legislators and 50 Trinamool Congress councillors joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

During the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the PM had warned Banerjee that her MLAs will abandon her after the results of the general elections come and said 40 of them were already in touch with him.

More to come:BJP general secretary and its in-charge for the state affairs Kailash Vijaywargiya and Mukul Roy told reporters that more MLAs from the TMC will join the BJP in the coming days.

In Other News

Siddaramaiah meets HDK, Dinesh Gundu Rao amid rising dissent within coalition

In his meeting with the Karnataka CM, Siddaramiah asserted that no threat from the BJP would affect the government and said that the government was committed to providing ‘good governance and able administration’. A meeting of Congress MLAs will take place today over the poll debacle.

Congress leaders, led by Priyanka Gandhi, make a bid to placate Rahul from resigning

Led by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a host of party leaders met the angry and sulking Congress President at his residence through the day and Gandhi is believed to have conveyed to them that he could at best lead the party in Parliament as the chief of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP).

Mumbai police arrest two of three accused doctors in connection with death of Dr Payal Tadvi

Mumbai police arrested two of three senior doctors of Mumbai’s Nair hospital, for allegedly harassing a doctor belonging from Scheduled Tribe community. Payal Tadvi committed suicide after she faced caste-based discrimination. Tuesday saw protests by several Dalit organisations to demand strict actions in the case.

Anupam Kher tells off Gautam Gambhir for condemning the assault on Muslim man

A day after newly-elected East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir termed as "deplorable" the alleged assault on a Muslim man in Gurugram, actor Anupam Kher advised him to not “fall into a trap of getting popular with a section of media” and refrain from making statements.

On Our Specials

Second tenure: The historic mandate with which the Narendra Modi government has returned should now clear the course for some big-ticket economic reforms. One of the priorities of the new government ought to be sustained privatisation of public sector units (PSUs) and exiting several businesses where the private sector can prove more effective. Sindhu Bhattacharya writes that the historic mandate should propel Modi Govt 2.0 to get Air India off its hands. Read more.

Ironic twist: On May 24, during the last day of the '5th Smart Cities India 2019 Expo' being held in Delhi's Pragati Maidan, disability rights activist Nipun Malhotra had been invited to speak on the topic of accessibility in public transport for persons with disability in smart cities. Incidentally, the managers of the event had no provisions in place for wheelchair-bound Malhotra, who needed a ramp to get to the stage to deliver his speech. Read Rakhi Bose's report here.

On Reel

Sexist trolling isn't new. The latest targets? Trinamool Congress' Actor-Turned-MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan, who won in elections 2019. Their fault was that they dressed a particular way and posed in front of the parliament.

