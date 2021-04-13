News18 Daybreak | Mamata Threatens Dharna After EC Bans Her From Campaigning for 24 Hours, Maharashtra Sees 51,751 New Cases

Mamata Threatens Dharna After Election Commission Bans Her From Campaigning for 24 Hours

In another turn in the high-octane West Bengal elections, chief minister Mamata Banerjee was banned from campaigning for 24 hours on Monday over poll code violations after her remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones. Mamata has threatened to sit on a dharna in view of the ban. ‘To protest against the undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India, I will sit on dharna tomorrow at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata from 12 noon,” Mamata said in a tweet.

As Delhi Touches Yet Another Peak With Over 11k Cases, 14 Hospitals Fully Dedicated to Covid Fight

On a day when saw Delhi’s coronavirus positivity rate rose sharply from 9.43% to 12.44% in a span of 24 hours, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired an emergency meeting to take stock of the administration’s preparedness to combat the crisis and meet with the increasing demand for beds to treat infected patients. Seeking everyone’s cooperation, he later wrote on Twitter that steps are being taken to increase beds in both private and government sectors.

Day After Highest Tally, Maharashtra Sees 51,751 New Cases; Slump in Mumbai Too. State to Reserve All Oxygen Stock For Medical Use

Maharashtra on Monday reported 51,751 fresh coronavirus positive cases, a day after logging the highest 63,294 infections, while 258 people died, the state health department said. The state’s cumulative case tally now stands at 34,58,996 and the toll at 58,245, it said. Maharashtra is now left with 5,64,746 active cases, the department said in a release. Mumbai saw 6,893 new cases and 43 fatalities, taking the tally to 5,27,391 and the toll to 12,066.

14 Lawmakers Among 2,200 Myanmar Nationals Taking Refuge in Mizoram: Official

At least 14 lawmakers are among over 2,200 people from Myanmar who have taken refuge in Mizoram after fleeing their country to avoid detention following the military takeover in February, a police official said Monday. The police official said that the 14 members of Myanmar Parliament are from Chin state and Sagaing region and they belonged to the National League for Democracy (NLD) party, that had won the November 2020 election.

PM Modi’s ‘Didi…o…Didi’ Address Exploited by Bengal Youth to Harass Women, Plaint Filed

As campaigning for the hotly fought and keenly watched West Bengal assembly elections stoops lower by the day, a phrase frequently used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seems to have caught two men on the wrong foot in Kolkata. Modi, who has been campaigning vigorously for the BJP seeking to overthrow the Trinamool Congress from power, addresses Banerjee as ‘Didi’, a term (meaning elder sister) she is popularly known as across the political spectrum.

US, China Deploy Aircraft Carriers in South China Sea as Tensions Simmer

Military activity in the South China Sea spiked over the weekend as a Chinese aircraft carrier entered the region and a US Navy expeditionary strike group wrapped up exercises. Meanwhile, the US and Philippines were preparing for joint drills as the US secretary of defense proposed ways to deepen military cooperation between Washington and Manila after China massed vessels in disputed waters.

