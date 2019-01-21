English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Mamata's Mega 'United India' Rally Brings Together 23 Oppn Party Leaders and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
'United India' rally on Saturday, which was held in Kolkata's Brigade Ground, witnessed the coming together of 23 opposition party leaders.
Trouble brews for Kerala government as several anomalies identified in ‘Under 50’ list of women who entered Sabarimala.
Troubles grow for Kerala government as big anomalies emerge on its list of women below 50 who entered the Sabarimala temple. The affidavit submitted by the state government to the apex court had a list of phone numbers, addresses and Aadhaar numbers of the 51 women. The son of one Kalavathi Manohar from Goa told the media that his mother was 52 and not 43 as mentioned in the list. The government was also blamed for divulging the contact information of the people listed without consulting them. Sources now say that the government is compiling a new list.
Lok Sabha 2019: Day after Mamata’s mega rally RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav says Congress ‘best-equipped’ to lead anti-BJP alliance
A day after Mamata’s mega rally, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the Congress was the “best-equipped” to lead an anti-BJP alliance but should show “large-heartedness” and accommodate regional parties. Yadav in an interview with PTI on Sunday said, "I don't find anything wrong if the Congress plays a pivotal role in forming the alliance or taking the leadership role of the alliance into the elections. But having said that, they have to accept that each state has different ground realities". Yadav in his speech at the ‘United India’ opposition rally on Saturday had launched an attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him a “manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of lies”.
Karnataka row continues: Senior Congress leader Venugopal meets party MLAs inside resort
In a late night meeting on Sunday Senior Leader KC Venugopal met with the 76 Congress MLAs camping out at a resort in the outskirts of Bangalore to avert alleged poaching attempts by the BJP. The Congress on Sunday issued notices to four of its MLAs seeking explanations for their absence from Friday's Congress Legislature Party called by CLP leader Siddharamaiah. Soon after the CLP meeting the Congress legislators were shifted to a resort on the city outskirts. The meeting of the MLAs was held as a show of strength against the BJP’s alleged operation to topple the Janata Dal(Secular)-Congress coalition government in the state.
Mamata’s ‘United India’ rally brings together 23 opposition party leaders
Saturday’s mega opposition rally in Kolkata by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee witnessed the coming together of 23 opposition party leaders. The West Bengal Chief Minister in her speech slammed the Prime Minister. “Haven’t seen anyone run a country in a such a fascist manner,” she said. Opposition party leaders attending the rally included Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Janata Dal-Secular’s HD Deve Gowda Nationalist Congress Party’s Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah and DMK’s M K Stalin. The two chief ministers present at the event were Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy. The Bahujan Samaj Party was represented by general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha might face strong action for his “anti-party comments” at the rally. "People often ask me why I speak against BJP while being in BJP. If speaking the truth is rebellion, then, yes, I am a rebel," Sinha had said in the rally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the rally on Sunday saying that it was a coming together of dynasties and corrupt people to form an alliance of corruption, scams, negativity and instability. Read the highlights here.
Navy rescuers abandon efforts of pulling out bodies of Meghalaya miners fearing 'too much disintegration'
Five days after the Navy spotted the body of one of the 15 miners trapped in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills District, efforts to to retrieve the decomposed body were abandoned. According to the Navy, there was " too much disintegration of the body with every pull” and a successful retrieval would be impossible. The miners got trapped in the rat hole mine after water from a nearby river flooded it. On January 16, the rescue teams detected the body of one of the miners at a depth of around 160 feet inside the mine's main shaft. A day later, the rescuers spotted several skeletons but could not confirm if they belonged to the miners. The families of the miners on Saturday urged that the rescuers bring out even parts of the decomposing body so that last rites could be performed.
Stefano's Tsitsipas knocks out Roger Federer in fourth round of Australian open
Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked out Tennis giant Roger Federer in a 3-1 set victory in the fourth round of the Australian open on Sunday. The 20-year old, who is currently ranked at 14, became the first Greek in history to reach the quarter-finals of a Slam. The champion beat Federer, who is 17 years his senior, 6-7 (11-13), 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) on Rod Laver Arena. "Roger is a legend of our sport. I have so much respect for him. It's a dream come true," he said.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, headlining the opposition rally in Kolkata, took the fight directly to the BJP as she said that the expiry date for the Narendra Modi government is here and today's rally marks the beginning of its end. Watch the highlights of speeches from the rally here.
