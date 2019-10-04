News18 Daybreak | Manmohan Singh to Visit Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

Manmohan Singh accepts invite to visit Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, Modi to attend ceremony in India

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan for the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak as part of an all-party group next month. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh clarified that neither he nor the former prime minister would be participating in any event organised by Pakistan marking the opening of the corridor. PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also accepted the Punjab government’s invitation and will partake in celebrations in India. The Punjab government further said that modalities for the visits of Modi and Kovind will be finalised after the Kartarpur Corridor opening program is fixed with Pakistan.

With two weeks to go for polls in Maha and Haryana, Congress faces discontent within leadership

The Congress is facing discontent in both Haryana and Maharashtra over the distribution of tickets ahead of the Assembly polls, with the former chiefs of the party's respective units resigning from the election committees. A day after staging a protest outside Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi over alleged corruption in the process, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quit the election committees party but said he would continue to work as an ordinary party worker. Fissures in the Mumbai unit of the Congress over the ticket distribution for the Maharashtra Assembly polls also surfaced on Thursday as its former chief Sanjay Nirupam announced he would not take part in the party's campaign after the name he had recommended was "rejected".

In Other News

PMC bank crisis: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested two directors of the Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) — Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan — in connection with the Rs 4,355-crore fraud at the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

Maradu flats: As the deadline drew to a close on Thursday, several residents of the flats in Kerala’s Maradu, which are facing demolition for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) struggled to shift their household articles. The authorities, however, decided to temporarily restore water and electricity to the complexes.

Delhi rains: Flight operations at the Delhi Airport were suspended for 26 minutes on Thursday evening due to extremely heavy rains accompanied by strong winds in the city. The city recorded 35.2 mm rainfall at 8.30 pm and the temperature was recorded at 21.6 degree celsius.

A double-ton: After Rohit Sharma, it was Mayank Agarwal’s turn to first match him and then better that effort by converting his maiden Test ton into a double hundred, propelling India’s total to 502 for 7 before Virat Kohli declared the innings. The visitors, at stumps on the second day, were 39 for 3 - 463 runs behind with seven wickets in hand.

Knife attack: A man wielding a knife stabbed and killed four officers at the police headquarters in the heart of central Paris on Thursday, before being shot dead. Although, it wasn’t clear immediately, a workplace row is suspected to have triggered the attack.

On Our Specials

Anatomy of a murder: On the morning of September 25, two Dalit children, a 10-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old girl, were beaten to death for defecating outside a farmland. Rounak Kumar Gunjan visited Madhya Pradesh's Bhavkhedi village, where he not only found a family in mourning but grieving over a systematic, oppressive assertion of caste that had left them brutalised. The deceased girl was often forced to clean toilets in her school and was too scared to step out of her house for the fear of being molested by the same men who killed her later. Read the chilling account of the children's last 24 hours.

Unfazed: He is the chief minister of one of the few states where the Congress is in power while the BJP electoral juggernaut crushes rivals across the country. But the astute Kamal Nath is also facing a faction fight in his party’s Madhya Pradesh unit that has been threatening to implode. In her interview with Nath, Marya Shakil finds a leader who appeared untroubled in the face of an apparent crisis.

On Reel

The UK High Court on Wednesday ruled in favour of India and dismissed Pakistan's claim over funds belonging to the late seventh Nizam of Hyderabad at the time of Partition in 1947 and now worth around 35 million pounds.Watch to know more.

