News18 Daybreak | Mega Reboot of Modi Cabinet Follows a New Maxim; Dilip Kumar Dies at 98, Nation Mourns Loss

Mega Reboot of Modi Cabinet Follows a New Maxim — ‘Maximum Government, Maximum Representation’

The mega reboot of Prime Narendra Modi’s cabinet seems to now follow a new maxim of ‘Maximum Government, Maximum Governance and Maximum Representation’ with all hands brought on deck to handle the twin challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and the economy, rewarding the performers and sending a message down the ranks to not land in controversies.

Scindia Gets Aviation, Ashwini Vaishnaw Rlys: PM Modi’s Carefully-crafted Cabinet | Full List

Effecting a big reset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought in Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia as Cabinet ministers while dropping as many as 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar. As many as 15 Cabinet ministers, including some new faces, were sworn in at the swearing-in ceremony held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

As Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya Takes Charge of the Battle Against Covid-19

Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Mansukh Mandaviya took oath in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new cabinet as the Union Health Minister. Mandaviya took the reigns of the Union Health Ministry from Harsh Vardhan as the country battles against the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also given the charge of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers again.

Dilip Kumar: Bollywood’s First Superstar and the Ultimate Method Actor

Bollywood‘s first superstar, veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai after being admitted in the hospital due to age-related medical issues. Dilip saab, as he was fondly called, was a class act who introduced the concept of superstardom to the Indian film industry. Eloquent, regal and emotive, Dilip saab conquered as the tragedy king, taking a permanent place in audiences’ hearts.

Euro 2020 Semi-final Highlights: Kane Helps ENG Beat DEN 2-1 in Extra Time

Mikkel Damsgaard handed the lead to Denmark in the 30th minute with a beautiful freekick as Simon Kjaernetted an own goal in the 39th as Harry Kane gave England the lead in the extra time in the second semi-final at Wembley stadium. England had defeated Ukraine 4-0 in the quarter-final as Denmark got the better of the Czech Republic 2-1 at the same stage.

