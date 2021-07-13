News18 Daybreak | Mehul Choksi Gets Bail by Dominican Court on Medical Grounds, Jackie Chan Wants to Join Communist Party

After Reshuffle, Young Ministers Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sonowal Find Place in Crucial Cabinet Committees

After the mega Cabinet reshuffle last week, the young ministers of the Narendra Modi government have got another big elevation through entries in the crucial Cabinet Committees, which were reconstituted on Monday. Environment and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav has been included in the all-important Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), along with Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh.

Mehul Choksi Gets Bail by Dominican Court on Medical Grounds, Can Travel Back to Antigua To Seek Treatment

In a setback for India, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has been granted bail by the Dominican High Court on medical grounds. He can now travel back to Antigua and Barbuda to seek treatment. Choksi, however, will have to return to Dominica to face charges of illegal entry. His bail bond has been set at an amount of 10,000 EC (Eastern Caribbean) dollar. Choksi had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen after he fled Delhi. He was detained in the neighbouring island country, Dominica, for alleged illegal entry.

Jackie Chan Wants to Join Communist Party, Backs Crackdown on Pro-democracy Protests

Hollywood star Jackie Chan, one of the biggest cinema and martial arts icons based in Hong Kong, and among recognisable and influential film personalities in the world, has expressed interest to join the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). The 67-year-old has in the past come under sharp criticism for backing Beijing’s crackdown on pro-democracy protests in the former British colony. The actor, director and martial artist expressed his desire to join the CPC at a symposium in Beijing on Thursday in which Chinese film insiders spoke and shared their thoughts regarding the keynote speech delivered by President Xi Jinping at the centenary celebrations of the party on July 1.

Lightning Biggest Cause of Death by Nature in India; UP, Bihar Top List Since 2019

Among all the deaths caused by the forces of nature in the country, the highest are attributed to lightning, and Bihar and Uttar Pradesh witnessed the most fatalities due to lightning among other states in 2019 and 2020, official data shows. As per the Annual Lightning Reports analyzed by CNN-News18, all the states have reported a drop in deaths due to lightning between 2019 and 2020, barring Bihar. Bihar reported more than an 81 percent jump in such deaths from 221 deaths reported during April 2019 and March 2020 to 401 during April 2020 and March 21.

3rd Wave May Have Already Set In, Likely to Pick Up If Covid Norms Ignored: Top Physicist

The third wave of the coronavirus pandemic might have set in on July 4, according to a Hyderabad-based researcher who has analysed daily data on new infections and deaths over the last 15 months. According to a Times of India report, Dr Vipin Srivatsava, an eminent physicist and former pro-vice-chancellor, University of Hyderabad, pointed out that the pattern of the new coronavirus cases and deaths since July 4 mirrors the graph of the first week of February 2021, when the second wave started in the country.

Amarinder vs Amarinder: Cong MLA Targets Punjab Finance Minister, CM over Badals

Just when it seemed like things would quieten down in dissension-wracked Punjab Congress came another blow. Gidderbaha legislator and former Youth Congress president Amarinder Singh Brar in a tweet accused state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal of siphoning off money to fund the Badal family at the helm of the Shiromani Akali Dal. Brar appealed to Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi to take disciplinary action against the minister.

