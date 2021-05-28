News18 Daybreak | Mehul Choksi's Lawyer Smell Plot in Antigua Escape Report; Govt Accuses Twitter of Lying and Hypocrisy

‘Forcefully Picked Up, Body Marks Show Torture’: Mehul Choksi’s Lawyer Smell Plot in Antigua Escape Report

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi was “forcefully picked up by various people" from Antigua’s Jolly Harbour and taken Dominica, where he may have been “tortured", alleged his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal on Thursday, claiming the 62-year-old businessman has wounds on his body. Choksi, who had recently fled from Antigua and Barbuda, was captured in neighbouring Dominica after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued against him.

Govt Accuses Twitter of Lying and Hypocrisy, Says Don’t ‘Dictate Terms to World’s Largest Democracy’

Amid a standoff with social media giant Twitter over the new IT Rules, the central government on Thursday accused the platform of lying and said it has no “locus in dictating” India’s legal policies. The government said Twitter “needs to stop beating around the bush and comply with the laws of the land”, instead of attempting to “dictate terms to the world’s largest democracy”.

Caught on Camera, Olympian Sushil Kumar Attacking Wrestler Who Died Later

In damning evidence against wrestler Sushil Kumar, screengrabs of a video has emerged that shows the double-Olympic medallists and his associates assaulting a man with sticks. The wrestler who was being assaulted later died of injuries he suffered. In the video, Suhil Kumar can be seen hitting Sagar Dhankar, Sonu Mahal and others. The police has the complete video, which is of 19-20 secs, as evidence.

‘2 Different Doses Are Safe, We are Thinking of it’: India’s Top Covid-19 Adviser After Vaccine Mix-up in UP

India’s top Covid-19 adviser Dr VK Paul said that recipients must stick to the same dose of vaccine as the first one. However, if in case people have got different jabs, there is no cause for concern. The statement has come after 20 villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district were administered a dose of Covaxin after the first dose of Covishield, triggering fear of side-effects among people.

Radhe is Not a Great Film at All, Says Salman Khan‘s Father Salim Khan

Legendary screen-writer and film producer Salim Khan recent revealed in an interview that he did not like his son Salman Khan‘s latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, he praised Salman’s other films, including Dabangg 3 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Talking to Dainik Bhaskar in Hindi, he said, “The film prior to this Dabangg 3 was different.”

Cyclone Yaas: Car, Bikes Damaged Due to Rainfall, Waterlogging? How to File Insurance Claim

Photos of cars submerged in the water or bikes damaged due to trees falling on them, are doing rounds on the social media platforms after Cyclone storm Yaas wreaked havoc in eastern coast. After the devastating Kerala floods a few years back, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had asked insurance companies to simplify the claim-settlement procedures due to natural calamities.

