News18 Daybreak | Mike Pompeo Set to Meet PM Modi, Jaishankar Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Mike Pompeo and PM Modi to meet today, set stage for Modi-Trump talks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is on a two-day visit to India ahead of the G-20 summit, will be calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar today. The US Department has said the meetings will have an “ambitious agenda for the US-India strategic partnership”. The visit will also build the ground for the Modi-Trump meeting in Osaka later this week.

Despite what is constantly reiterated by both sides – that it’s a relationship headed in the right direction – certain niggling issues have emerged between India and US and are likely to be discussed over the week. The US trade feature right on top, with country asking India to drop trade barriers.

'Let Muslims live in gutters': PM Modi quotes Rajiv Gandhi's Minister in Lok Sabha address

In his first speech to the Parliament after winning the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi on Tuesday targeted the Congress saying that it has never recognised the efforts of anyone except members of the “family”. Modi further flayed the party quoting purportedly from a recent interview given by Arif Mohammad Khan in which he had talked about the party leadership during late PM Rajiv Gandhi’s time saying "were of the opinion that it was not the job of the Congress party to reform Muslims, (they said)”.

In Other News

Choksi in trouble: Antiguan government on Tuesday decided to revoke fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s citizenship. Choksi’s lawyer, however, told CNN-News18 that the accused in the Punjab National Bank scam will challenge the move and the likely extradition process that will follow.

NITI Aayog report: Health indicators in India occupy two extremes. On the one hand, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra ranked top on the basis of overall performance, while five states — Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha — saw a decline in the overall health index score.

Razing the opposition: Six bulldozers and dozens of workers arrived at Chandrababu Naidu's 'Praja Vedika' or people's grievance cell on Tuesday to demolish it after chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy passed orders to raze the sprawling complex.

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia defeated England by 64 runs in their group stage match on Tuesday, and became the first side to qualify for the semi-finals. England were unlucky to not see Aaron Finch back in the pavilion early, after surviving some close calls in the face of good bowling by Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer.

On Our Specials

Chennai’ water crisis: In Chennai, Poornima Murali finds residents who are engaged in a literal fight over water. With its four reservoirs in Chennai - Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Red Hills and Cholavaram – running dry, the city is facing an unprecedented crisis. And with the crisis deepening, the inequalities are surfacing as the lower classes who cannot afford water tankers are suffering inordinately.

Where is the water?: In Delhi, the discourse on water is measured by a certain scale of nostalgia. The city’s plush area Hauz Khas was named after an ancient water reservoir by the same name. Centuries later the name remains, but the water bodies associated with it have disappeared; so has water. Read Aditya Sharma’s report here.

On Reel

Jakhni village in Uttar Pradesh was suffering from water scarcity. Amidst scorching temperatures, villagers needed a solution urgently and so undertook traditional water conservation techniques to revive ponds. Watch to know more here.